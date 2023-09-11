Ben Dolter woke up Monday morning feeling pretty good about his preparation for the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division golf meet.
That came in handy on a day when Dubuque Golf & Country played tougher normal.
The Dubuque Wahlert junior fired a 3-under-par 67 to earn medalist honors by four strokes over Iowa City Liberty’s J.J. Grimm and lead the Golden Eagles to a 13-stroke victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier. Wahlert shot a blistering 295, while host Dubuque Senior carded a sixth-place 659.
“I was thrilled, because this is obviously a big meet and there’s pressure to play well,” Dolter said. “But I felt really good today. I went out with no expectations and played well.
“This is a huge boost of confidence for us. We’ve been playing well all year, and we’re confident in our ability to go against the best. It felt good to win it.”
The DG&CC layout featured back tees, tucked pin positions and extremely fast greens on Monday. But that suited Dolter, who plays the course on a regular basis as a club member.
“It helped that I know the course really well,” Dolter said. “I know which pins are the easy ones and which are the hard ones, and there were a lot of hard ones today. But I was hitting the ball well and felt confident in where I could put the ball. Fortunately, I was putting it below the pins and in easy spots to put myself in a position to score.”
Dolter opened his round with a bogey but got that stroke back with a birdie on No. 6 to go along with seven pars. He made birdie on 11, 13 and 18 to play the back at 3-under.
The Golden Eagles also scored with Bock Mueller (75), Jonah Oberfoell (76) and Connor Walsh (77), while Cal Martineau shot a 78 and Charlie Becker an 80. Mueller and Oberfoell went 3-4 in the medalist chase.
Including scores from the MVC Super Meet last month at Thunder Hills Country Club, the Eagles (300-295—595) hold a 14-stroke lead on Cedar Rapids Xavier for the division lead heading into the third and final round Sept. 25 at Airport National in Cedar Rapids.
Dolter (74-67—141) leads Xavier’s Logan Otting (72-76—148) and Grimm (78-71—149) for overall medalist honors. Oberfoell (74-76—150) is tied for fourth, Mueller (78-75—153) sits in sixth, Walsh (77-77--154) shares eighth and while Becker (75-80—155) and Martineau (77-78—155) are tied for 10th with two other golfers.
“We knew we were going to be pretty good this year, but, to be honest, I didn’t know we were going to be this good,” Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. “You never know how those results from summer tournaments are going to translate to the fall. The thing is, we have six golfers who are capable of winning a tournament.
“So, if your No. 1 doesn’t play well, there are five other guys who can pick him up. And the No. 1 doesn’t feel the pressure of having to perform. Fortunately, our No. 1 (Dolter) is having a great year.”
Graham Ahlers led Senior with a 39 on Monday, while Jaxen Stohmeyer carded a 40 and Ryan Uthe, Barrett Reed and Colt McCullough each shot 42s. Easton Felderman finished with a 47.
Uthe ranks 19th in the overall medalist chase after two rounds.