GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – Looking back a few weeks, Cuba City just may have been destined for this.
A senior-laden team unphased by the pressure of the postseason, the grueling one-run victories in regionals and sectionals, the inspirational words of three surviving members from the 1955 club – Cuba City’s last and only other team to make the state tournament.
And Wednesday’s semifinal win over top-seeded Amherst proved it to everyone else.
The Cubans are darn good.
This afternoon, they stood on top of them all.
Cuba City claimed its first-ever Wisconsin state baseball championship, defeating St. Croix. Falls, 8-4 in the Division 3 final at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
Starting pitcher Blake Bussan got stronger as the game progressed, grinding through 6 2/3 innings on the mound, Kobe Vosberg was clutch once again with two hits, Jackson Soja gave Cuba City the lead and had three RBIs, Max Lucey delivered a crucial two-run single, and Will Busch snagged two run-saving catches in centerfield to help preserve the all-important momentum in a game where it shifted back-and-forth constantly.
“It feels amazing knowing that all our hard work has finally paid off,” Vosberg said. “Just doing this for our school and the town of Cuba City, it’s just awesome.”
