Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Six Rivers Conference:
BELMONT
Coach — Danielle Bonin
Last season — 3-10
Returning letterwinners — Chloe Crapp (Jr., OH), Reese Runde (Soph., OH), Rylee Rogers (Jr., DS), Taytum Benson (Sr., S), Mia Hodgson (Jr., S), Tori Nodolf (Jr., MH), Ashley Freeman (Sr., MH), Lauren Helms (Sr., DS)
Outlook — The Braves return a solid core of girls with varsity experience including honorable mention all-conference player Ashley Freeman. Danielle Bonin takes over as head coach as the Braves look to make their way up to the top half of the conference standings.
BENTON
Coach — Amanda Homb
Last season — 1-9
Returning starters — Zoe Stluka (Jr., MH), Halle Stluka (Soph., S), Kailey Fawcett (Jr., RS), Jocelyn Cummins (Jr., OH)
Other returning letterwinners — Hannah Reints (Sr., DS)
Outlook — The Zephyrs have just one senior back on this year’s team, but return four starters with varsity experience. Benton will continue to rebuild its program after earning just one win last season.
CASSVILLE
Coach — Andrea Gille
Last season — 0-9
Returning starters — Makenzie Wiest (Sr.), Abigail Tasker (Jr.), Allison Ihm (Sr.)
Other returning letterwinners — Irelyn Brinkman (Soph.), Hannah Infield (Soph.), Kenzi Mergen (Soph.)
Outlook — The Comets have a fairly young roster with three sophomores in the starting rotation. With three starters back from last season, the Comets will rely on their leadership to help find the win column this year. There are still big shoes to fill with the loss of all-conference middle hitter Anna Kartman and setter Jade McDonald to graduation.
POTOSI
Coach — Jolene Murray
Last season — 10-5
Returning starters — Kylie Reuter (Sr., 6-0, MH), Jessica Noonan (Sr., 5-5, OH), Mykaylia Bauer (Sr., 5-0, L)
Other returning letterwinners — Aspen Walsh (Sr., 5-8, OH), Gracie Breitsprecker (Sr., 5-6, RH)
Outlook — The Chieftains will have second-team all-conference middle hitter Kylie Reuter back in the front row, along with three-year letterwinner Mykaylia Bauer and four-year letterwinner Jessica Noonan. Height at the net will be a strength of this year’s team, and if the Chieftains can fill some key spots left by last year’s senior class, expect them to be among the top of the Six Rivers West.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Dianne Langmeier
Last season — 9-4
Returning starters — Sadie Crubel (Sr., 5-4, OH/DS), Payton Millin (Jr., 5-7, OH/MH/DS), Paige Bailey (Sr., 5-7, OH/MH), Samantha Stagman (Sr., 5-4, S), Alli Wagner (Jr., 5-3, S)
Other returning letterwinners — Kennedy Copsey (Sr., OH/DS), Rachael Zinkle (Sr., OH/DS), Maddie Thornton (Jr., OH/MH), Alivia Polodna (Jr., L), Cayton Clark (Sr., OH)
Outlook — The Timberwolves return five of their starters, including Sadie Crubel, who earned second-team all-conference honors last season. The Wolves will have good height at the net this season, and are hoping to have a stronger blocking game than last year. Ridge finished second in the Six Rivers last season behind Shullsburg.
SHULLSBURG
Coach — Hannah Pick
Last season — 11-1
Returning letterwinners — Kennedy Allendorf, Elsie Ennis, Camden Russell
Outlook — Last year’s conference champs will have some rebuilding to do after losing all six of its starters to graduation, including all-conference player of the year Kayla Klotz and first-teamer Layla Alt. Coach Pick said the group is extremely coachable and positive with great leadership from top to bottom.
“We have some veterans and underclassmen that can really lead us in the right direction,” Pick said.