It’s an example of art imitating life and life imitating art.
Cincinnati-based author Jim Serger Jr. became so moved by the W. P. Kinsella novel “Shoeless Joe” and his own visit to the Field of Dreams motion picture site in Dyersville, Iowa, that he wrote about his relationship with his father and the healing powers of baseball.
“Go the Distance: A True Story of a Father and Son’s Road to Recovery” is available on Amazon.com.
“My father and I don’t always see eye-to-eye on many things, but baseball has always been the outlet for him and I to talk about whatever it is we need to talk about,” said Serger, 51, who plans to watch this week’s Field of Dreams Game between his Reds and the Chicago Cubs at home in Cincinnati. “So, that’s the meaning behind the ‘recovery’ part of the title. It’s about the recovery of a relationship, and the unconditional love between a father and a son. It’s a good relationship book.”
Serger decided to work on his relationship with his father after viewing the 2003 motion picture “Big Fish,” which tells the story of a frustrated son who tries to distinguish fact from fiction in his dying father’s life. It stars Albert Finney and Billy Crudup.
From that point on, Serger became determined to do something baseball-related with his father, now 71, each year in mid-June. Most recently, they visited the National Baseball Hall of Fame and took in a few minor league games on the way to and from in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Jim Serger Sr. played baseball at the University of Cincinnati after turning down an offer to play for the Philadelphia Phillies organization in the mid-1960s.
“Baseball has been running through our blood since I was a little kid,” the younger Serger said. “Sometimes, when you go to a baseball game, everything kind of just stops around you, like the normal hubbub of paying bills or what have you. We always leave the cell phones in the car, so it’s just me and him.
“We talk about everything, from baseball to trivia to his mom and dad to the history of the Reds to the history of Major League Baseball. Sometimes, we’ll go to a Reds game for a couple of innings is all. We laugh, we share memories and tell stories — those are the kind of memories I hope everyone can have instead of looking back when it’s too late and thinking, ‘I wish I would have …’”
Serger’s latest book, “9 : 11 A Time to Always Remember,” chronicles the way people feel when they recite those numbers in everyday life. He has also written books about customer service and how recent college graduates can put their best feet forward while interviewing for jobs.
A trip to the Field of Dreams movie site around Father’s Day in 2020 inspired Serger to write “Go the Distance.”
“It was right in the middle of COVID, so I wasn’t sure if we’d even be able to visit, but I called and the young man from the Field of Dreams said, ‘Come on out, there are no restrictions because it’s outside,’” Serger said. “I called a little hotel in Dubuque, they said, ‘Come on out, there’s nobody here. We just can’t serve you breakfast because the buffet is closed.’ We were on our way.
“What made it even more special was the fact that we were the only ones there that day, so we got a one-on-one tour of the house, we saw the barn, and we got to go out on the field and play catch all by ourselves. It truly was a V.I.P. experience, and something both of us will always remember.”
The experience gave Serger chills.
“It really was heaven, just like in the movie,” he said. “To see my dad smile from ear to ear and see me smile from ear to ear, and to have no one else around … it was such a special moment. I looked at him like he was 33 years old and I was 11. It brought back memories of me waiting for him to come home from work so we could play catch.
“The magic around the Field of Dreams and the movie and the site and the sounds is that everyone experiences it differently. My father and I don’t see each other too often, but when we do, we try to make that moment special, and that’s why we loaded up the car and drove 7½ hours to Iowa.”
