This wasn’t exactly the way the Dubuque Fighting Saints wanted to return from the holiday break.
USA Hockey’s National Team Development U17 squad scored the final five goals of the game to rally for a 7-5 victory Sunday at Mystique Community Ice Center. Team USA extended its winning streak to 11 games, while Dubuque lost for the second time in three days after entering the break on a five-game winning streak.
“I really liked our effort, but they outskilled us just enough to score one more goal than us tonight,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We hit three crossbars and gave ourselves a chance to win, but we just came up short.”
The Saints split a two-game series in Cedar Rapids on Friday and Saturday. They dropped the opener, 6-5, but won the second game, 3-2.
Things don’t get much easier, either. The Saints play conference leaders Waterloo and Chicago a total of six times over the next three weekends, beginning with a home-and-home with Waterloo this weekend.
“The positive we can take out of this weekend is we put the puck in the net,” said Antonio Venuto, who scored twice on Sunday. “We’re going to have to bounce back from this weekend, because we have such a tough schedule in January. It’s a matter of getting some rest and getting back to the way we were playing before the break.”
Riese Gaber jump-started a wide open first period with a goal at 51 seconds. He collected the puck in his own end, skated up the right wing, made a power move around Luke Hughes and beat goalie Gibson Homer for his USHL-leading 17th goal.
Venuto doubled the lead at 6:39 with a backdoor tap-in of a Matthew Kopperud shot fake for his eighth of the season. Sasha Pastujov got Team USA on the board at 8:05, but Venuto answered 30 seconds later with his second of the game and ninth of the season. He scored from in tight after Jimmy Glynn and Kopperud worked the puck to the net front.
Mark Cheremeta made it 4-1 with a backdoor rebound of a Dylan Jackson shot. Ty Jackson also set up Cheremeta’s 10th of the season, which came at the 14:17 mark. Sean Behrens pulled Team USA within 4-2 minutes later to wrap up the six-goal period.
Stephen Halliday made it 5-3 just 4:29 into the second. Ryan beck made a slick pass to a wide-open Halliday in front, and Halliday deked Homer down before tucking a backhander into the net for his fourth of the year.
But Team USA pulled within a goal after Ryan St. Louis and Liam Gilmartin in the second half of the period.
Pastujov tied the game 2:52 into the third with a 4-on-4 goal, and Jack Devine potted the game-winner though traffic with 5:10 to play in regulation. Justin Janicke sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute.
Kaidan Mbereko stopped all 13 shots he faced to earn the win in relief.