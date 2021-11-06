It took until the 12th game of the United States Hockey League season for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to suffer their first regulation-time defeat.
Defending USHL regular-season and playoff champion Chicago scored four straight goals in the third period to overcome a two-goal deficit and take a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. Dubuque, which fell to 7-1-2-2, became the 16th and final USHL team to lose a game in regulation time.
The momentum began to shift in the second period, when Chicago received four of the five power plays, including the final three. Jack Harvey and Sam Lipkin scored goals in the first 5:24 of the third to pull Chicago even at 2-2.
Chris Able put Chicago ahead for good at the 13:55 mark. Adam Fantilli carried the puck along the left wing and made a one-handed pass to the trailing Able, who beat goaltender Paxton Geisel to the top left corner.
Jackson Blake made it 4-2 less than two minutes later by converting an Austen May feed.
The Saints found new life with 3:52 remaining in regulation when Samuel Sjolund’s power play shot from the point eluded a Connor Kurth screen and beat goalie Gibson Homer for his fourth goal of the season.
Dubuque pulled Geisel for a sixth attacker with 1:40 remaining but couldn’t solve Homer again.
Kenny Connors staked Dubuque to an early lead at the 18:43 mark of the first period with his fifth goal of the season. Tristan Lemyre pressured defenseman Jake Livanavage into a turnover on a potential clearing play, setting up a short 2-on-1 for Max Montes and Connors. Montes skated in and dished to Connors for a one-timer from the right circle that beat goaltender Gibson Homer.
The Saints doubled the lead 6:04 into the second period on a Lemyre power play goal after Chicago’s Luca Fantilli delivered a knee-to-knee hit on Ryan Beck for a penalty. Duuque moved the puck around the perimeter before Lemyre his seventh goal of the year on a one-timer from the low slot to the top left corner of the net following a short pass from William Hallen. Lucas Olvestad earned a secondary assist.
Eastern Conference-leading Chicago has won both meetings this season, including a come-from-behind 3-2 shootout decision Oct. 23 in Geneva.