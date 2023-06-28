Wahlert Vs. Western Dubuque Baseball
Wahlert Catholic's Bode Nagelmaker is tagged out at home by Western Dubuque's pitcher Isaac Then during their game at Petrakis Park in Dubuque on Friday, June 16, 2023.

 Stephen Gassman

Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert earned No. 1 seeds in separate Iowa Class 3A substate brackets for the Iowa High School Athletic Association postseason baseball tournament next week.

Western Dubuque, the defending state champion and top-ranked team all season, earned the top seed in Substate 3 and will host eighth-seeded Maquoketa on Friday, July 7 for the right to play either No. 4-seeded Decorah or No. 5-seeded Independence on Monday, July 10. The bottom side of the bracket includes No. 2-seeded West Delaware vs. No. 7-seeded Mount Vernon and third-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 6-seeded Charles City, with the substate championship game set for Wednesday, July 12.

