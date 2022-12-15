Hunter Clasen
Wartburg’s Hunter Clasen, a Bellevue High School grad, was named an NCAA Division III first team All-American running back by The Associated Press on Thursday.

 Wartburg College athletics

It was an historic season for the Wartburg College football program.

Former local standouts Hunter Clasen and Owen Grover played a huge part in that.

