It was an historic season for the Wartburg College football program.
Former local standouts Hunter Clasen and Owen Grover played a huge part in that.
Fresh off a 13-1 season that took the Knights to the NCAA Division III national semifinals for the first time in school history, Clasen was named a D-III first team All-American at running back on Thursday by The Associated Press. Grover, a linebacker, earned second team defense.
“I had goals set out at the beginning of the season, and when you accomplish those goals you get that sense of achievement,” said Clasen, a senior who starred at Bellevue High School. “The season itself was so surreal. We knew coming in we could do something special and something no other team in Wartburg history has ever done. To get to be one of the players to get us there was a great feeling.”
Wartburg sophomore defensive back and Edgewood-Colesburg alum Parker Rochford, along with UW-Platteville senior defensive lineman Justin Blazek, joined Grover on the second team defense.
“Obviously being on this team was just super exciting,” said Grover, a senior who prepped at Beckman Catholic. “There are so many words to describe how amazing it was and just so many parts to it. An amazing coaching staff that cared about the team and would do whatever it takes in a 14-week season and grind it out. There was just so much joy and so much pride. We really brought together a group of people, whether it was alumni or former players, people who came together to watch the Wartburg Knights make this run and play in the semifinals. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Clasen was named the American Rivers Conference offensive player of the year after carrying the ball 257 times for a school-record 1,569 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 223 yards and one score and returned nine kicks for 201 yards. He held an average of 112.1 rushing yards per game this season.
It was quite the outburst for Clasen. During his sophomore season, he rushed 33 times for 232 yards and two scores. Last season as a junior, the Springbrook, Iowa, native accumulated 617 yards and eight TDs on 93 carries. Clasen truly became the workhorse lead back for the undefeated A-R-C champs.
“I just learned at Bellevue to always keep my head down and just keep pushing my feet,” Clasen said. “That was my biggest takeaway from high school. Just work harder than anyone else. Run as hard as I can and don’t look back. Those coaches really taught me those things and I just kept running with it.”
Grover was tabbed the A-R-C defensive player of the year after delivering 63 solo tackles and 48 assisted for 111 total tackles. He had 12 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“Just a good coaching staff, and my linebackers coach, Matt Tschetter, I’m just super blessed to work with,” Grover said. “Our defense plays aggressive and we trust the other 10 guys around us. I’m able to play and fly around because of that trust we have in each other. We know each other is accountable and will do their thing. It’s really helped me, and the team, be successful this year.
“Ideas of team were always important at Beckman. With Coach (Mark) Atwater my senior year, he brought together a group of guys to love each other and play for each other. I learned how to be a good teammate, and playing at Beckman taught me to care for the guys around you and work my tail off and play to the best of my ability for those guys.”
With an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus, Clasen and Grover aren’t done yet. Both will return next season to lead the Knights on a quest for more history.
“Next year we want to get to the national championship. That’s marked on the calendar right now,” Clasen said. “For me personally, I want to try and beat my record for rushing and become a first team All-American again. I got second team on another team (American Football Coaches Association), so I want to try to get on both next year. We’re putting in the work in the offseason and want to be back next season.
Rochford was a menace in the secondary for the Knights. He had 50 solo tackles and 20 assists for 70 total tackles, seven interceptions, a fumble recovery and scored three defensive touchdowns.
Blazek was second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He finished third on the team with 58 total tackles, including a season-high 10 stops in an upset win over UW-River Falls on Oct. 15. Blazek recorded a pair of multi-sack games, with a season-high three coming at UW-Stout.
