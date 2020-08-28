MANCHESTER, Iowa — Last year’s season opener left a sour taste in the mouths of West Delaware’s football team.
The goal Friday was to make sure it didn’t happen again.
A shutout should suffice.
Quarterback Jared Voss ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and West Delaware’s defense yielded just 77 yards of offense and recovered four fumbles, avenging last year’s defeat with a 35-0 victory over Dubuque Wahlert at Brown Field.
The Golden Eagles had stunned West Delaware, 17-15, on a last-second field goal in the 2019 season opener at the Rock Bowl.
"We played it one play, one down (at a time), but I think it was circled on the calendar for sure," said West Delaware running back/linebacker Wyatt Voelker, who ran for 79 yards and a touchdown himself. "It burned. But that was good revenge."
Voss accumulated 103 yards of offense himself in the first half, running 14 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 58 yards and ran 20 times overall as the Hawks moved to 2-0.
West Delaware marched 70 yards in 10 plays on its opening possession, with Voss finding Kelley for a 28-yard completion. Voss scored from 17 yards out one play later to give the Hawks an early lead.
Wahlert (0-1) reached West Delaware territory on three of its five first-half possessions, but couldn’t get any closer than Hawks’ 29-yard line. West Delaware blocked Nathan Donovan’s 45-yard field goal attempt with just less than three minutes left in the first quarter.
But Wahlert’s defense stood tall for much of the opening half.
The Eagles defense made the Hawks punt on three straight possessions, including a pair of three-and-outs.
"Very happy with the way we played on defense," Eagles coach Jamie Marshall said. "I’m sure there are things we can fix, but the effort was there and they held their own. I’m happy defensively. (West Delaware) has some good players on offense, too."
But the Hawks still managed to strike again just before the break.
Voss and Voelker, both state-medalist wrestlers for West Delaware, combined to run six times for 43 yards, with Voss punching it in from the 3-yard line for a 14-0 lead with 2:01 left in the half.
“I knew they were going to be pretty tough. They’re going to make us earn everything we got,” Hawks coach Doug Winkowitsch said. “They’re gritty. They bring a lot of pressure defensively and that’s a pretty good football team.”
West Delaware’s potent offense, which scored 66 points in a Week 0 season opener last week against Anamosa, averaged 5.6 yards per play in the opening half.
The defense is just as good. Maybe better.
Wahlert managed just 15 yards of offense in the second half and turned the ball over four times -- including turnovers on each of its final three possessions of the game, two of which led to touchdowns.
"As good as our second level is, our linebacker play is pretty good, but when you can lock people down with your secondary and let those front seven or eight do their thing, that helps a lot," Winkowitsch said. "Our secondary played terrific tonight."
The Eagles’ Gabe Anstoetter opened the second half with a 36-yard kickoff return, setting the Eagles up at their own 41. West Delaware recovered a fumbled pitch three snaps later, but the Wahlert defense forced another three-and-out.
Voelker pushed the lead to 21 on a 1-yard plunge with just more than 7 minutes left in the third quarter. He added a fumble recovery late in the quarter, setting up Voss’ 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.
Kyle Cole’s 9-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes left triggered the running clock.
Wahlert quarterback Charlie Fair completed 6 of 14 passes for 35 yards. Anstoetter ran eight times for 17 yards.
"We just made some mistakes with the turnovers, things we didn’t do all camp and it’s Game 1 versus a very good team," Marshall said. "But I've got confidence in these guys. Like I told them, we can get better from Week 1 to Week 2, and I think we will."