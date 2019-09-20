A Dubuque native who plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team was arrested early today on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
The school's athletics department issued a statement acknowledging the arrest of redshirt junior Cordell Pemsl.
"UI athletics department officials are in the process of gathering facts in regards to the incident," the department said in the statement. "Pemsl will be suspended from all basketball-related activities indefinitely and is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations of the basketball program."
Court documents state that an officer pulled over Pemsl at about 2:45 a.m. today near the intersection of Clinton and Court streets in Iowa City for failing to obey a traffic-control device, making an improper left turn and driving a vehicle with "a cracked taillight showing a white light to the rear."
Pemsl had "bloodshot, watery eyes, impaired speech, impaired balance, was wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking," documents stated.
The court documents state that his blood-alcohol content measured at 0.151 percent during a preliminary breath test and 0.122 percent in a followup test. The legal driving limit is 0.08 percent.
His next court hearing is set for Sept. 30.
Pemsl, who starred at Wahlert Catholic High School, has played in 67 career games for the Hawkeyes, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.