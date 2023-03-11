03092023-scalesvstuscolabball13-sg.JPG
Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz motions to his team during Thursday’s Illinois Class 1A state semifinal. The Hornets play Waterloo Gibault Catholic in today’s state championship game at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — As the hours wound down ahead of the biggest game in program history, Scales Mound head coach Erik Kudronowicz reminded his guys to approach today’s Illinois Class 1A championship game with the same mentality they’ve had all year.

“As we’ve always done, we play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back,” Kudronowicz said. “Let’s just go out, represent our community, play high-level Hornet basketball and go out and capture the gold.”

