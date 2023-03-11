Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz motions to his team during Thursday’s Illinois Class 1A state semifinal. The Hornets play Waterloo Gibault Catholic in today’s state championship game at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — As the hours wound down ahead of the biggest game in program history, Scales Mound head coach Erik Kudronowicz reminded his guys to approach today’s Illinois Class 1A championship game with the same mentality they’ve had all year.
“As we’ve always done, we play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back,” Kudronowicz said. “Let’s just go out, represent our community, play high-level Hornet basketball and go out and capture the gold.”
Scales Mound (33-5) will attempt to bring home the school’s first-ever state championship trophy when it battles Waterloo Gibault Catholic (31-7) today at 11 a.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.
Recommended for you
The Hornets had a courtside view of Gibault’s impressive 70-46 semifinal victory on Thursday, but Kudronowicz’s crew has shown the ability to be unflappable on the biggest of stages dating back to last season’s state-tournament run and he expects nothing less in today’s final.
“I think the experience of being through these kinds of games, whether it was a year ago or even this year, it’s our leadership group — Charlie Wiegel, Jacob Duerr, Thomas Hereau — they’ve played tons of basketball from their youth days all the way up to their high school days,” Kudronowicz said. “When they get on these big stages, they just kind of expect to kind of play well. It always starts with our leadership on down.”
Dating back to its Feb. 24 regional semifinal 52-49 win over Warren, Scales Mound has been battle-tested, to say the least.
The Hornets snuck by Sterling Newman Catholic Central by four points in the regional final, escaped South Beloit by three in double overtime in the sectional semis, and withstood a ferocious second-half comeback from Fulton to hang on in the sectional final.
In the super sectional round, Chicago Marshall posed a gaping size advantage. The Hornets wore them down with a defensive scrappiness and a lack of intimidation offensively for another four-point win.
And in Thursday’s state semifinal, they erased a two-point halftime deficit after a 5-for-26 first-half shooting effort, and completely perplexed Tuscola in the final 16 minutes.
“When the postseason assignments came out, we saw who was gonna be in our sub-sectional and we knew it was loaded,” Kudronowicz said. “Just getting out of the regionals and sectionals was gonna battle-test us. We made sure that we put together the toughest schedule we could this year for that same reason — to battle-test our kids through the regular season.”
And with a brand-new starting lineup this season, Kudronowicz knows the rigors of a grinding schedule has only paid dividends for this group.
“That was probably the biggest hurdle this group has had to handle,” Kudronowicz said. “Being the number two’s last year, they didn’t get a lot of reps on the court in those situations. We had to get them in as many of those situations as we could. We had a lot of them this year, and obviously in the postseason.
“All of those experiences we’ve had in the regional and the sectional are only paying us forward, and could be a huge benefit (today) in that championship game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.