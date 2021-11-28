Last year, Dubuque Wahlert caught fire late in the season to make its first state tournament berth since 2013, and Dubuque Senior compiled its first winning season in eight years.
Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque had just four wins apiece, but with a clean slate, the four city schools are ready for another competitive season in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Here is a capsule look at the city teams competing in the MVC:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Ryan Rush (second year, 4-16)
Last season — 4-16, 4-8 MVC
Key players — Carleigh Hodgson (Sr. G), Camdyn Kay (Soph., F), Chandler Houselog (Soph., G), Jaelyn Tigges (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Mustangs have a good balance in senior leadership with Hodgson (honorable mention all-conference, 8.2 ppg), Tigges (6.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and Ashley Glennon (3.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg). They also bring back Kay (honorable mention all-conference, 8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Houselog (6.3 ppg), who showed a lot of promise as freshmen and will only continue to get better at the varsity level. This team will possess speed, athleticism, and have the capability to shoot lights out from the 3-point arc. Coach Rush lists rebounding as an area of concern for the Mustangs, but if his team is able to crash the boards, the Mustangs should be able to score some points with their perimeter-shooting potential.
SENIOR
Coach — Jared Deutsch (fifth year, 35-48)
Last season — 11-7, 5-5 MVC
Key players — Olivia Baxter (Sr., F), Anna Kruse (Jr., G), Elly Haber (Jr., G), Josie Potts (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Rams are coming off their first winning season since 2013 and return the bulk of their leading scorers from a year ago. As a first-team all-conference selection last season, and the lone senior, Baxter (11.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 4.9 bpg) will be the unquestioned leader of this team after averaging a double-double last year. Kruse (honorable mention all-MVC, 8.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Haber (honorable mention all-MVC, 7.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg), and Sam McDonald (6.1 ppg) all put up solid numbers as sophomores, and will be even more dangerous this season. Senior is very talented in the back court, but outside of Baxter, lacks some size in the post. They may have to get creative to get her some open looks in the paint, as opposing teams will be swarming her down low.
WAHLERT
Coach — Kris Spiegler (16th year, 157-187)
Last season — 13-8, 8-9 MVC
Key players — Emma Donovan (Jr., F/C), Nora King (Jr., G), Maria Freed (Soph., G/F), Amya Lavenz (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles used a late-season surge to earn their first state tournament berth since 2013, but return only Donovan (first team all-MVC, 12.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg) from last year’s starting lineup. Wahlert graduated three of its top four scoring leaders in Allie Kutsch, Mary Kate King, and Ana Chandlee and will need to replace some big-time numbers to compete. To further complicate things, Donovan is rehabbing from a torn ACL injury and will miss some early games. Though the Eagles will feature a young lineup, players like Freed (2.4 ppg), King (3.3 ppg, 2.0 apg) and Lavenz (2.2 ppg) have plenty of varsity experience and last year’s postseason run should help them slide right into leadership roles.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Amy Ostwinkle (14th year, 190-112)
Last season — 4-18, 2-7 MVC
Key players — Carson Koerperich (Soph., G), Maddy Maahs (Sr., G), Leah Digmann (Sr., G), Hailey Wulfekuhle (Soph., G)
Outlook — The Bobcats will feature a nice balance of veteran leadership with youthful promise. Sophomore Koerperich (14 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.9 spg) will lead the backcourt after earning first-team all-conference honors and leading the team in scoring and assists as a freshman. Maahs (second-team all-conference, 10.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.2 apg) will be a senior leader and has the versatility to play inside and outside. WD should also get a boost from senior Digmann, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. Sophomore Wulfekuhle (5.3 ppg) will also see an increased role with a season of varsity action under her belt. With the bulk of last year’s statistical leaders returning, and a good mix of veterans and proven underclassmen, Western Dubuque is poised to climb the ladder in the MVC standings.