It’s becoming an annual tradition in November. Once again — for the third straight season that is — Dyersville Beckman will attend the Iowa state volleyball tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center.
It’s just going to be a much different look than the previous two runs to Cedar Rapids.
The Trailblazers graduated six of seven starters from an absolutely terrific 2018 campaign that saw them win 44 matches and make it all the way to the Class 2A semifinals for the first time in decades. Entering this year, gone were the likes of program assists leader Sydney Steffen. Both starting outsides (Heather Boeckenstedt and Isabelle Bennett) walked last spring as well, along with leading blocker Ellie Bildstein, starting libero Sydney Arens and right side Caroline Kluesner — all of them all-WaMaC Conference players as seniors.
Coach Todd Troutman didn’t know quite what he had coming into 2019. And yet, the latest Beckman class appears to be rolling just as well as those previous iterations. Beckman posted another 40-win season with all but one of its eight losses coming against larger schools. The one 2A team to beat them was Denver, which the Blazers handily ousted in their regional final rematch last week to clinch a state berth.
“We’ve just kept a great mental frame of mind,” Troutman said. “They’ve just been locked in. It’s amazing. … We’ve played great teams all year and we’ve played them really well. There’s nothing saying we can’t do that (at state).”
Senior middle hitter Paige McDermott is the lone returning starter for Beckman, which earned the No. 2 overall seed in the 2A field and will face No. 7 Van Buren in Wednesday’s state quarterfinal. Surrounding her are primarily sophomores embarking on their first varsity postseason run.
This team doesn’t have the look of one piecing things together, though. This is a group that’s come a long way from where it was when the season began, and McDermott said the way the Blazers are beating teams lately is remarkably similar to the group she shared the floor with a season ago.
“It’s been awesome knowing that everyone’s been pulling their weight this year,” McDermott said. “It’s not just a one-man team. Everybody has to do their job and everybody definitely has been.”
McDermott isn’t the only player making a return trip to the Cell, however. A major addition for Beckman this year came in the form of senior outside Jada Wills, who will go on to play NCAA Division I ball at Drake next year.
Wills helped Dubuque Hempstead to its last two state tournaments in 2016 and 2017. She’s carried her proficient play over to Dyersville and ranks fourth in 2A with 474 kills at a staggering .470 kill rate.
“(The new starters) have done nothing but show up every game and play their best and do what they need to do to help us succeed,” said Wills, who finished with a team-high 12 kills on 23 attempts with no errors in Beckman’s thrashing of Denver. She also had a match-high four aces. “(State) is obviously the most nerve-wracking thing you’re going to go through, but I think it’s the best feeling, especially if you win. You just want that feeling of keep advancing and winning.”
Unlike the previous two seasons, Troutman is dipping deep into his bench with this Blazer crew, at times using three different setters and right sides in a given set. Offsetting McDermott and Wills offensively has been the strong play of setter/right side Kiersten Schmitt who ranks second on the team in both kills (232) and assists (290). Fellow sophomore Olivia Hogan is holding her own in the back row at libero, with a 20-dig outing against Denver showcasing the high level she’s able to bring her game to despite the stakes. Opposite McDermott is Kylee Rueber (a junior) and opposite Wills is Chloe Ungs (a senior) — both first-year starters. Defensive specialist Ashley Engelken compliments Hogan nicely in the back row, and Makayla Koelker has served as Beckman’s primary setter in her first season running the offense.
Put it all together and it’s another group that’s humming as well as the Blazers ever have.
“There’s going to be high energy in the gym at state,” Hogan said. “You just have to focus on the court.”
First serve for Wednesday’s quarterfinal is at 2 p.m. The winner advances to Thursday’s 2A semifinal against the winner of No. 3 Wilton and No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.