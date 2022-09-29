For possibly the first time in her extraordinary volleyball career, Mac May couldn’t rely on her hitting.
When the 2017 Dubuque Wahlert grad joined the Volley Bergamo 1991 team in Italy’s professional women’s volleyball league in January, the former star at UCLA quickly realized she had to make some adjustments to her game.
“Something I was really surprised about is that I’ve always relied on my hitting and have always been successful when I’m attacking, but going to the Italian league, everyone’s a great attacker and just crushing the ball with incredible feats of athleticism,” May said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald while back home in Dubuque earlier this month. Days later, she flew back to Italy for her second season with Volley Bergamo 1991. “So, I had to think, where else can I contribute to this game without 20 kills a game?”
While May, 23, has always been an elite attacker during her career and stands tall on the list of record books at Wahlert and UCLA, changing her approach and making an impact at the professional level in other ways is another example of what makes her a special talent.
“That’s when I started focusing on my passing and serve receive,” said May, a 6-foot-3 outside/opposite hitter. “If I could get us a good, steady ball to dish out and get a kill on, I could contribute more. Surprisingly, I got really good in my passing and then my attacking caught up and I felt a bit more confident. At first, I wasn’t getting the sets, because in the pros overseas so much attacking comes from the middle, so I played the cards I was dealt and tried to be as effective as possible.”
May began to find her way in just a half season in the league known as Serie A1, and she has been signed to a one-year contract to return to Volley Bergamo 1991 for what will be her first full season with the club.
“I’m feeling very hungry to get out on the court and grind it out for my position,” May said. “I just want to work hard to earn my way and help this team however I can.”
WAHLERT’S ACE
May’s ability as a hitter was clear the moment she stepped onto the court as a freshman at Wahlert, where she led the Golden Eagles in kills during all four of her varsity seasons. After finishing with 301 kills as a youthful freshman, it was clear May was going to be a serious player.
“I’m very thankful for my time at Wahlert,” May said. “I left feeling very prepared to go to the college level and contribute right away, and a lot of that credit goes to Coach (Lindsey) Beaves. She helped me grow in a lot of areas and moved me into the outside position and found the best fit for me, which was also finding the best fit and position for me past high school volleyball.”
May only got better as the years progressed, delivering 372 kills as a sophomore and another 460 kills as a junior. As a senior, she guided the Golden Eagles to a 2016 Iowa Class 4A state volleyball championship while finishing second in the state with 619 kills. She was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year that season, finishing second all-time on Wahlert’s career kills list with 1,752 and earning several national recognitions.
“I’m incredibly grateful for Coach Beaves and for what she did for me,” May said. “During my senior year, I was really finding my rhythm and dominance on the court, and that was super beneficial going into college with that confidence under my belt. I believed in myself that I could run a court and be a leader out there. She always prepared me for beyond high school and beyond the level I was at to become the player she knew I could be. It was a huge jump, and I was prepared to go fight for my position on a D-I volleyball team. I’m so grateful to have had Coach Beaves pushing me to be ready for the next level.”
WEST COAST DARLING
May was prepared to take the court immediately at UCLA in sunny Los Angeles, and she wasted little time in proving it.
As a fifth-year senior last year, May won her second Pac-12 Player of the Year award after leading the Bruins with 558 kills (4.85 kills per set) and 45 aces (0.39 aces per set). She ended her career as the only Bruins player to rank in the top three in kills (3rd, 2,065) and aces (3rd, 178) and is UCLA’s all-time leader with 510 sets played.
“I think UCLA was a perfect fit for me, and I don’t think I even realized it at first, but that happens with a lot of college students,” May said. “You grow, change and develop and I did that like I couldn’t truly have imagined at UCLA, on and off the court.”
May was a force during her final season with the Bruins last fall, flooring 558 kills and ranking second in the Pac-12 and ninth in the nation in kills per set, leading the conference with 12 20-kill performances. She led the Bruins in kills in 25 of their 31 matches and posted a team-high nine double-doubles. She eclipsed 30 kills twice with 30 at San Diego on Sept. 9 and 39 at Washington State on Oct. 3 for the second-most kills ever in a single match by a Bruin and most since Natalie Williams set the program record with 43 kills against Hawaii in Sept. 1991.
May finished her UCLA career leading the Bruins in their last 17 matches, including a match-high 17 kills at a .351 clip against eventual national champion Wisconsin in an NCAA regional semifinal defeat on Dec. 9.
“On the court, I developed my game more than I ever thought I could, and I came into a leadership role again with a lot of the same responsibilities I had at Wahlert,” May said. “But it felt completely different. Off the court, we built tons of relationships and figured out how they work and how to use them on the court to help others do better. Getting that extra year because of COVID allowed me to get my masters in coaching and leadership inspired by (UCLA coaching legend) John Wooden, and that really changed my outlook on volleyball and leadership.”
May closed her spectacular career by earning first-team All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association in December after being named to the Pacific South all-regional team. She became just the third UCLA player to earn three AVCA All-American nods and the 17th in program history to be awarded AVCA first-team honors. She made the second team twice before elevating to the first team in her final season.
“Again, it was a huge advantage for me to play under Mike Sealy at UCLA, as he was always preparing me for what’s next with the national team and professional volleyball,” May said. “I became very confident in myself and my abilities. I felt very prepared for all the differences and changes coming at me, and I have just had an incredible luck of the draw in the coaches that I have had believing in me and pushing me beyond what was right in front of us.”
CIAO AMICI (HELLO FRIENDS)
Just as she had her eyes toward college while finishing at Wahlert, May was looking at her next step as she closed her career at UCLA.
“At the end of my super senior fifth year, I knew I needed to start looking for agents and someone who can help me with the next step,” May said. “I settled on an agent and he helped me gather options on where to go. Italy has the best league in the world, right up there with Turkey, Poland, and France. I’ve always wanted to go to Italy and my agent landed me an offer to go to Bergamo.”
Since she played a fifth season with the Bruins and graduated in December, May signed a “mercenary contract” — known as a half-season deal to help the team in the back-half of the season — and joined the Volley Bergamo 1991 squad in Bergamo, Italy, this past January. The Serie A1 season begins at the end of October and finishes in late April or May, so she had to pick things up quickly to make an impact over her first half-season.
“Friends tell you about it, but I still had no idea what to expect,” May said. “I was so happy with my situation. That’s kind of rare for a first-time, rookie season, but I was so pleasantly surprised as the team and city were incredible. The team took really good care of me.”
In 13 matches last season, May delivered 100 kills, five blocks and three service aces, averaging 8.31 points per contest. At first, she had to adjust to playing at the professional level and honed in on improving her passing on the court and herself off of it.
“Initially, I had trouble moving up to that level,” May said. “It’s professional, and I’m used to having great coaches helping me along the way, but my coach couldn’t speak English very well. It took a bit, and I had to be my own coach and manage everything myself for a while. It’s a huge difference from college or high school, where you have a staff telling you to do this, go get food, go to rehab, stuff like that. I had to really think what’s best for myself and do that all the time. But I’m really happy with how the season ended and to be going back.”
As if adjusting to the professional game wasn’t enough, May had to familiarize herself to her new surroundings.
“At first with the language barrier, I was so completely lost and couldn’t make out what others were saying,” she said. “After a little bit I started to get the hang of it, and a lot of people do speak English. Living wise, it was very similar, but Italian drivers are kind of crazy. They kind of roam, there’s no rules and it’s just a free for all out there.
“The food was incredible, and the people super kind — especially on the court. Players would speak Italian and I’d be thinking, ‘Oh God this is a bad dream.’ But I’d just ask someone. The volleyball stuff, I’ve definitely got that down.”
Following success at every level so far, May strives to make a leap in her first full season as a pro after Volley Bergamo 1991 signed her to a one-year contract over the offseason.
“Lots of new players,” May said. “I’m very hungry to find my rhythm quickly, be super effective on the court and take on more of a leadership role without being so new on the team anymore. I’ve always found that if I incorporate leadership into my play, I’m a better player. My other goal is to just keep myself really healthy with nutrition, rehab, and taking that initiative to keep my body healthy so I can have a really long career.”
