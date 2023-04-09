Duke Faley appears to have a state chamionship mindset.
The reigning Class 3A state gold medalist discus thrower won gold with a toss of 52 feet, 11 inches at the Davenport Assumption Co-Ed Invitational on Saturday at Assumption High School. The senior also won the shot put (169-9) to lead Wahlert (69) to fifth place in the team standings.
Bellevue (63.50) was sixth as a team, and led by Payton Griebel who won the 1,600 in 9:58.92, and Riley Carrier (56.93), who took gold in the 400 hurdles.
The Wahlert girls (53) placed seventh and were gold medalists in two relay events. Rylee Steffen, Emma Donovan, Lauren McClimon and Meghan McDonald won the 4x100 in 50.08. Steffen, Emma Donovan, Olivia Donovan and McDonald won the 4x200 in 1:45.02
Beckman girls 3rd — At Dyersville, Iowa: Abby Knepper (1:12.84) won the 400 hurdles, and teamed with Kaitlyn Besler, Claire Heinrichs and Kayla Burkle to claim gold in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:15.32) as the Trailblazers (65) placed third as a team in the Beckman Catholic Co-ed Invitational.
Adam Gaul, Julien Kramer, William King and Ben Westhoff won the 4x400 (4:15.00) on the boys side as Beckman (41) was fourth as a team.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 19, East Dubuque 7 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Reece Rosenkranz went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs, and earned the victory on the mound as the Cubans beat the Warriors. East Dubuque also lost to Sherard, 20-5.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 4, Amboy 3 — At Hanover, Ill.: Charlie Wiegel and Joe Winter had two hits apiece, George Winter drove in two runs, and Maddox Knauer and Dylan Diehl combined on a one-hitter as River Ridge/Scales Mound beat Amboy.
PREP SOFTBALL
Warriors take 4th — At Pearl City: Erika Dolan and Katie Welp each had two hit games as East Dubuque went 1-2 and placed fourth at the Pearl City Tournament. The Warriors lost their opener against West Carroll, 6-2, before losing to Stockton/Warren, 6-0, in the semifinals and the host Wolves, 13-3, in the third-place game.
Belmont 13, Platteville 1 — At Belmont, Wis.: Camryn Nies, Jaxcyn Berntgen and Delaney Johnson had a hit each for the Hillmen, but that was about it in a loss to the Braves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dubuque Senior 2, Decorah 0 — At Dalzell Field: Hannah Crampton and Maggie Firzlaff scored goals as the Rams beat the Vikings and improved to 2-1 overall.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 9-5, Coe 1-7 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brandon Watkins homered, doubled and drove in four runs, and Cole DeStefanis doubled and drove in four more as the Spartans (16-7, 6-6 American Rivers Conference) took the opener. Cascade grad Reid Rausch drove in the tying run in the seventh inning of the second game, and former Dubuque Wahlert standout Jake Brosius hit a two-run walk-off home run as the Kohawks (13-10, 5-6) earned a split.
UW-Stout 6-2, UW-Platteville 5-14 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Mason Molitor went 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, and Mitchell McLaughlin, Jordan Collins and Hunter Hopkins added three hits apiece as the Pioneers (7-14, 4-8 WIAC) won the second game to salvage a split. Justin Fago homered in the opener for Platteville.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke 8-5, Grand View 6-7 — At Veterans Park: Daija Bates hit a two-run homer and a three-run bomb, and Abby Archer also went deep in the opener as the Pride (9-14, 3-5 Heart of America Conference) split with Grand View. Kaylie Holtam drove in three runs in the second game for Clarke.
Dubuque 2-9, Nebraska Wesleyan 1-1 — At Dubuque: The Spartans made the most of four singles and four walks in the opener, and Deanna Salerno went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs in the second game as Dubuque (8-16, 2-2 American Rivers Conference) swept the Prairie Wolves.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans take 12th — At Waterloo, Iowa: Colin Schmit shot 81-82—163 to place 40th and Matt McQuillen (82-82—164) tied for 45th to lead Dubuque (337-333—670) to 12th place at the Upper Iowa Spring Invitational. Kirkwood Community College edged Bemidji State, 604-606, for the team title.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Illinois Wesleyan 1 — At Bloomington, Ill: Corey Mayotte floored 17 kills, Dorian Fiorenza added 13, and the Duhawks (17-5, 5-4 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) beat Illinois Wesleyan, 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, in their regular-season finale.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lake Forest 16, Dubuque 14 — At Oyen Field: Tyler Johnson scored four goals, Sam Todd and Giovanni Silva added three apiece, and Aidan Culligan and Kyle Hephner chipped in two each, but Lake Forest scored six of the final nine goals after the Spartans (5-7, 1-1 Midwest Lacrosse Conference) had taken their only lead of the game.
William Penn 29, Clarke 2 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Alex Kolander and Conner Cole scored goals as the Pride fell to 3-7 overall, 0-3 in the Heart of America Conference.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Penn 15, Clarke 5 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Alyssa Humphrey scored three goals and Emily Moran added two, but the Pride (2-5, 0-3 Heart) lost their fifth straight match.
