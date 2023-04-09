Duke Faley appears to have a state chamionship mindset.

The reigning Class 3A state gold medalist discus thrower won gold with a toss of 52 feet, 11 inches at the Davenport Assumption Co-Ed Invitational on Saturday at Assumption High School. The senior also won the shot put (169-9) to lead Wahlert (69) to fifth place in the team standings.

