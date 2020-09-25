Iowa State has reversed course again and will allow fans at its next home football game.
Athletic director Jamie Pollard sent a letter to Cyclones fans on Thursday announcing that the university will move forward allowing a limited number of fans to attend Iowa State’s Oct. 3 home game against Oklahoma.
The university initially announced earlier this month that it would allow up to 25,000 fans for the game despite rising cases of coronavirus among the student population in Ames and Story County, but reversed that decision within days after public outcry.
“We also said that we remain committed to having spectators at future games if it could be done safely,” Pollard said, reiterating that when that decision was made the community’s response would play a major role in whether that would change.
And the students and surrounding community did respond.
“COVID weekly positivity results from on campus testing have drastically declined from a high of 33% on Aug. 30 to 5% on Sept. 20,” Pollard wrote. “The campus 10-day rolling average as of Sept. 22 has declined to 4%. Additionally, the 14-day virus positivity results from Story County testing has declined from 22% on Sept. 1 to 8% on Sept. 23.”
Projected capacity of Jack Trice Stadium has been further reduced to 15,000 fans for Oct. 3. Full capacity is approximately 61,500.
There will be no general admission seating and all seating groups will be assigned and physically distanced in an effort to provide more efficient contact tracing, if necessary.
The Jr. Cyclone Club hillside seating will also be eliminated this season and fans who purchased those tickets will receive full refunds.
Seating in the student section will be reduced to 1,000 seats. All students who purchased season tickets will receive full refunds, and the ISU athletic department will conduct a random drawing among those students who kept their season tickets to distribute the 1,000 complimentary tickets.
“Finally, the athletics department has strategically reassigned all remaining seat locations for the general public using current Cyclone Club giving levels, priority points within those levels and taking into account location and/or price, to create improved social distancing,” Pollard wrote.
Season ticket holders who previously opted out of this season will not be able to opt back in for this season.
“An important factor in the decision to allow fans at our games is our belief that Cyclone fans are willing to adhere to our mitigation measures,” Pollard wrote. “The purpose of this letter is to ask for your support in helping create a safe environment while also providing our team an impactful home-field advantage. This is an incredible opportunity for Iowa State University to showcase its ability to successfully navigate the challenges associated with large outdoor events during a pandemic.
“Please understand it will be critical that we receive full buy-in, from everyone attending the game. Any fan who does not adhere to our mitigation requirements will be denied entry and/or removed from the stadium. Furthermore, any fan removed from the stadium will have their tickets revoked for the season.”