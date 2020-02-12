One of the Jackson twins provided the heroics. Even slow-motion video didn’t provide a clear answer.
Ty Jackson was credited with a goal on a fortunate bounce Tuesday night to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory at Waterloo. Playing the 100th game of his USHL career, Ty Jackson scored his 15th goal of the season with 7:14 remaining in regulation to break a 2-2 tie.
On the play, Aidan Fulp and Braden Doyle broke the puck out to Ty Jackson on the right wing. He tried to center the puck to twin brother Dylan, but it appeared a Waterloo defender redirected the puck into the net behind Gabriel Carriere.
“I really don’t know, but I still kind of think it’s Dylan’s goal,” Ty Jackson said. “I think he got a little piece of it after it hit the defenseman’s stick, but I’m not sure. We’ll have to take a look at it.
“Either way, it’s huge to score a goal like that late in a game and take the lead, because we obviously have guys on our team who know how to hold a lead late in a game. We did a great job of closing it out. It was nice to do it in regulation and take two points instead of giving them one.”
Ty Jackson now has points in 10 straight games and leads the league with 48 points. Dylan Jackson, who also played his 100th game Tuesday night, has points in six straight games and moved into second place on the USHL scoring chart with 47 points, one ahead of Chicago’s Sean Farrell.
The Saints improved to 28-9-1 with their fifth straight victory. Dubuque has gone 4-2 against Waterloo this season and moved into a tie atop the Cowbell Cup standings. Dubuque and Waterloo are both 6-4, and Cedar Rapids is 2-6 in the battle for Eastern Iowa supremacy.
Aidan McCarthy earned the victory in net by stopping all 18 shots he faced in the final 40 minutes. Erik Portillo stopped 10 of the 12 first-period shots he faced but exited after the first period due to stiffness in his back.
“Obviously, it’s not the easiest thing in the world to do, but I told myself to just go out and play my game and not worry about anything else,” said McCarthy, who came on in relief of Portillo for the first time this season. “If you do that, things will work out. This is a huge win. It’s always a huge win against Waterloo, especially when you can do it in their barn.”
While on the first power play of the game, the Black Hawks jumped on a failed dump-in for a 3-on-2, and Griffin Ness set up Ryan Drkulec for his 11th goal of the season at 5:46 of the first period.
Dubuque tied it at the 7:21 mark on Tommy Middleton’s third goal in as many games. Michael Feenstra headmanned the puck to Dylan Jackson, who moved it from the right corner to Ty Jackson. Ty Jackson made a touch pass to the top of the blue paint, and Middleton beat Carriere for his fifth goal of the season.
Waterloo regained the lead with a Ness shorthanded goal at the 10:03 mark.
Middleton tied the game with his second goal of the night 10:43 into the second period. Fulp cleared the puck out of his own end to Dylan Jackson, who carried into the Waterloo zone before leaving a drop pass for Middleton in the right faceoff circle. Middleton wired a wrist shot past Carriere.
“I’m not sure what it is,” Middleton said with a laugh. “I’m just trying to get pucks to the net, and they’re going in. It feels great to score goals, but it’s even nicer when they’re meaningful goals and they help you get the momentum back.
“This was a really good team win. It was a battle for all of us, and I’m just happy we could get out of here with a win.”
The Saints played without Matthew Kopperud, who served the second of a two-game suspension for engaging in a secondary fight Friday night against Youngstown. Ryan Beck missed the game due to illness.
Affiliates list forward Maximiliano Montes made his USHL debut and became just the 28th player to skate in a game for Dubuque this season. The Saints and Waterloo are tied for the fewest players used this season, while the next closest, Chicago, has skated 31 different players.
Montes has accumulated 23 goals and 48 points in 19 games for the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals’ U16 squad this season. Dubuque took him in the sixth round of the USHL Futures Draft last spring.
“I don’t think we were quite our best selves tonight, but we stuck with it and found a way to win,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Waterloo won the special teams battle, but we won the 5-on-5. That was the difference.”