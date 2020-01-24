Alix Oliver just wanted a chance to compete during the winter.
Unfortunately, there really weren’t any options she found appealing.
There was one sport she wanted to try. There just wasn’t a precedent for it at Dubuque Wahlert.
So, she set one.
“I only do running sports, so there aren’t really any other sports in the winter that I’m good at, so I was just like, I’ve always wanted to do wrestling,” Oliver said. “But there’s no girls ever doing wrestling and I’m not going to compete against a guy, because of how small and petite I am. So I was like, why not have a girls team?”
Until this fall, there had been little to no interest in wrestling among the girls at Wahlert.
In fact, outside of a few dozen girls wrestling statewide — Megan Black in 2012 became the first female to win a contested match at the state tournament and the first to earn a medal — there hadn’t been much interest in girls wrestling in the nation’s wrestling hotbed until last year, when the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association held its first girls state tournament.
The second girls state tournament begins today at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly, Iowa. Wahlert is sending 16 girls while Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior will have four each in the tournament. Maquoketa and Clayton Ridge each have one wrestler registered.
“I knew with the push of the state tournament last year and it coming back, I thought that I was going to give it a go,” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “I didn’t know how many I would have … so I kind of proposed it and a few jumped on board and a few just pestered me and stayed on me.”
The prospective wrestler that pestered Allen the most?
It was Oliver.
“I said OK here’s the sheet, go fill it up,” Allen said. “She came back two days later with the dang thing full. But the big thing was, would they come?”
Oliver said she broke out the peer pressure to fill the list. Standout swimmer Karlie Welbes, who will compete for Northern Iowa’s swim team next year, said there were 39 names already on Oliver’s list by the time she signed up.
Many of the people who signed up, Welbes said, did so as a joke.
“Once you get into it, you either stay or you go and that’s what happened here,” Welbes said. “It’s either serious now, or you don’t want to be here.”
Seventeen girls still remain on Wahlert’s roster. The Golden Eagles have 17 boys on their roster, too.
The additions, Allen said, have been a blessing.
“In terms of having girls in the room, it’s been a ton of fun,” he said. “They bring a completely different mentality into the wrestling room, and for myself personally, they’ve really recharged my batteries. Sometimes it can be tough having small numbers as we’ve had the last two years at Wahlert, and having an influx of 20 girls, it got me really excited.
“They want to learn, they want to get better, they love to compete, so it’s been a ton of fun.”
Western Dubuque coach Paul Cleary has known there have been girls on the way for a couple years.
Keisha Walker has wrestled in the Little Bobcats Wrestling Club since she was in seventh grade. She recruited three others to join.
“It was a little harder because all the moms thought the girls would have to wrestle guys, but in reality you just had to find other girls to be able to wrestle,” Walker said.
Nothing has really changed for the Bobcats. A larger-than-usual roster has forced WD to practice in shifts — the lower weights and girls will be in the wrestling room while the upper weights are in the weight room and vice versa.
“It’s been great,” Cleary said. “That was one of the team goals, to embrace the girls and see the girls wrestle at the IWCOA state tournament, so they’ve been embraced, they’ve been part of the team, part of the family, and things have been going great.”
Eighty-seven wrestlers registered for last year’s inaugural girls state tournament; 369 are registered this year.
There were just 36 girls wrestling in the state during the 2013-14 season. That number jumped to 93 from 2016-18 before doubling to 187 last season.
This year, there are 559 girls wrestling in the state — a nearly 300 percent increase.
“This is going to explode,” Cleary said. “Women’s wrestling is already the fastest growing sport in the country. Ten years ago I think there were 40 girls wrestling in the state, now there’s almost 600. I think it’s going to double or triple in the next couple years, so I think it’s just going to explode. It will be an adjustment for school districts in the state, but we are the greatest wrestling state in the country and hopefully we catch up and get it sanctioned.”
Iowa is the only state in the nation with separate governing bodies for boys and girls athletics.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association sanctions boys wrestling, but there currently is not a separate division for girls. Girls are welcome to compete in the IHSAA wrestling postseason, but against boys of the same weight. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has not yet signaled plans to sanction girls wrestling as a full interscholastic sport, but the movement is growing.
“I’m telling you, we’re not far from this thing being sanctioned by Iowa. That’s a really big push by a whole bunch of schools,” Allen said. “A couple years ago with the emergence of women’s wrestling at the Olympic level, wrestling started to realize, why should we limit anybody? Wrestling has that history that we’re inclusive of all. Whether it be disability or anything, anybody can do our sport. So why not women? And women really saved the Olympic wrestling for us, so now it’s kind of filtered into the college and high school level and we’ve got a whole bunch of people interested in it, which is pretty dang cool.”
Wahlert’s Brenna Schultz doesn’t have the typical background of a wrestler, but there was something about the sport that caused her to email Allen about a spot on the team.
“Mainly I was a theater kid, so this is really out of my comfort zone,” Schultz said. “When I heard about it I just had an inkling that I would like it, so I emailed him and said what do you think about this and he was like we’d love to have you. It was really terrifying, but I love it.”
For the most part, the girls are treated no differently than the boys.
Allen considers the girls part of the complete Wahlert team and will earn participation letters just like the boys. The same is true at Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque.
Like Cleary, Senior coach Joe Connolly knew there were some female wrestlers in the pipeline, but nothing has changed inside the wrestling room.
About the only difference is how moves are taught and where the different wrestlers compete.
“Most of the time, Allen’s fine with showing moves on us if we’re comfortable with it, but most of the time they have to demonstrate it and then we have to learn it ourselves,” Oliver said. “With the guys, they’re not as hesitant to try to teach them how to do wrestling moves since it’s normal. Since it’s a little abnormal with girls, it’s just a little different.”
Cleary has the benefit of a former Bobcats head coach on his staff. Tom Danner serves as an assistant and is the unofficial girls coach, working with them in practice and taking them to tournaments. Western Dubuque’s girls will only wrestle other girls (Wahlert and Senior’s girls have both wrestled boys in competitions).
“It’s a totally different aspect, I’ll tell you that,” Danner said. “They’re trying to do as well as the guys and physically compete with them in the competitions, just going strong through the whole period, and they’re learning it’s more than just a physical thing. It’s a mental thing, too, how do you compete.”
In the Bobcats’ room, the boys are always willing to help show the girls proper technique and extra pointers to help accelerate their development.
“There’s been a couple times where I might not catch something right away and they’ll demonstrate it straight to me and help me out with it,” the Bobcats’ Josie Jecklin said. “They’re very supportive.”
One thing is for sure, the struggles inherent in the sport of wrestling are constant no matter the gender.
“When you think it would be physically draining, it’s emotionally draining, too, because it’s such a mental battle with yourself and knowing that you’re good enough to do it,” Schultz said. “You have to believe that you can do it and you’re fine and after every loss if you do lose, you learn from it.
“Learning that aspect of it was hard for me in the beginning. You question yourself like, am I even able to do this? Am I good enough; I’m not good enough. And then you have to come to terms with, I am good enough.”
After years of not getting their chance — or enough chances — girls wrestling is poised to go mainstream.
And they are good enough.