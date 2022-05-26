Roughly 150 fans sporting the cardinal and gold stood proudly and clapped in unison as the school’s fight song played. The school mascot, Cy, danced around the room and paused momentarily to give yours truly a friendly rub on the head.
Iowa State enthusiasts filled the convention center at the Best Western Hotel Wednesday as the annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour returned to Dubuque following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“For us, it’s such a great opportunity,” Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell said. “You kind of forget the value system of it until it’s gone. One of the things that makes this so special, especially at our place, is we do have such a loyal fan base, that’s what has made it really special. For us just in a small way to be able to give back and be amongst our fan base, it means a lot to all of us.”
Campbell said the number of people who have attended the tour, which kicked off May 16 and concluded Wednesday night in Waterloo, has far exceeded his expectations.
“The numbers have been unbelievable over the last two weeks,” he said. “I would almost say double in some areas of what we’ve seen. Hopefully, that’s a representation of our programs heading in the right direction and equally on top of that, people getting back out and being able to have events like this.”
Campbell, who has led the Cyclones to five consecutive bowl games for the first time in history, also touched on redshirt freshman offensive lineman and Dubuque Senior grad, Jim Bonifas.
“I saw Jim walk into our meeting on Monday morning and I said, ‘Man, Jim, you look really good,’” Campbell said. “He’s a guy who’s put on almost 40 pounds in his time here and physically looks outstanding. He has really grown, had a really good spring, and I think will be competing this summer and fall camp to get himself in our 2-deep on the offensive line.”
Campbell was joined Wednesday by men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, wresting coach Kevin Dresser, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and John Walters, the “Voice of the Cyclones.”
The group participated in an autograph session before handing out prizes to select winners, and fielded questions from the audience.
Fennelly echoed Campbell’s thoughts on the joy of being able to interact again with the Cyclone faithful.
“We’ve all had things in our lives that when it was taken away, you realize how special it is,” Fennelly said. “It’s just been a lot of fun to reconnect and do the things that we should be doing anyway, but got taken away from us.”
Fennelly has guided the Cyclone women to six Sweet 16 appearances since taking over the program in 1995 and to a school-record 28 wins this past season. He raved about walk-on and former Dubuque Wahlert prep Mary Kate King.
“She’s a phenomenal teammate. Our kids really enjoy having her around, she’s a great student,” Fennelly said. “She’s a throwback to, I wanna just be on a team and I wanna just help a team, and lucky for us, her team is Iowa State.”
Johnson-Lynch has been at the helm of Iowa State’s volleyball program since 2004 and has turned that program into a consistent winner, making the NCAA tournament 14 times.
The 18th year head coach will be adding Dyersville Beckman standout and elite all-stater Kiersten Schmitt to her roster in the fall.
“I love bringing in players that are jumpers, movers and competitors,” Johnson-Lynch said. “She fits all that, and I really believe that once she just focuses on volleyball, she is going to blossom. I’ve really enjoyed her family, her work ethic, her character, and her potential as a volleyball player is through the roof. She is going to be a great fit for us.”
Otzelberger, a former Iowa State assistant coach, returned to lead the Cyclone men’s basketball program after successful head coaching stints at South Dakota State and UNLV, and transformed a two-win team in 2021 to a berth in the Sweet 16 last year.
He said getting to connect with the Cyclones’ loyal fan base is what makes coaching there so unique.
“It’s great,” Otzelberger said. “What makes Iowa State so special is the fans and the support. I love the energy and enthusiasm across the state. So many people make sacrifices to come out and see us during the year, so this is our opportunity to come out and show our gratitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.