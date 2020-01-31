Kendrick Watkins-Hogue’s two-handed putback slam in the fourth quarter essentially sealed the deal for Dubuque Senior. There was still more than 6 minutes to play when both teams pulled their starters.
Watkins-Hogue finished with a game-high 23 points, and the Iowa Class 4A fifth-ranked Rams never trailed for their ninth straight win, 78-46, at rival Wahlert on Friday.
“I had to play my best because this was the game I got injured in,” said Watkins-Hogue, referring to the last time these two teams met on Dec. 13, also a Senior win. “I had to come out and show them what we didn’t have the first time. We proved to anybody that we can have anybody starting and still produce a good win.
“If we’re still underdogs, I guess we’ve got to keep proving people wrong.”
From the opening tip, Senior’s record-setting wide receiver turned flashy forward was out there with something to prove. Watkins-Hogue scored 10 of the Rams’ first 12 points, going 4-for-4 with a pair of 3-pointers. The Golden Eagles (4-10) were able to keep pace at 12-12, but after Brock Medinger’s 3-pointer towards the end of the first quarter, Wahlert couldn’t keep Senior in its sights.
The Rams (12-1) took a 20-14 through the first and led, 32-24, by halftime. The Eagles played inspired through the opening minutes of the third quarter, cutting their deficit down to 36-30.
That sparked a 22-5 Senior run to close out the third quarter.
“This is a very, very confident group,” said Rams coach Wendell Eimers. “They’re not scared of anything. They’re loose before games. Confident. They just want to go out and play basketball. The best thing about this group is they play for each other. Wow -- what a fun group to coach.”
When Max Link’s shot clanked off the rim, Watkins-Hogue skied above the rest for what -- in all intents and purposes -- was the nail in Wahlert’s coffin. Both teams cycled out their starters with 6:46 remaining, the Rams ahead, 62-33.
“I counted 23 turnovers and with that you can’t beat anybody, much less Senior,” said Eagles coach Tom English. The Rams, by comparison, turned the ball over just 11 times. “We’ve got to get a little mentally tougher in order to recover from bad stretches like we had tonight.”
No one was quite sure what Senior would bring to the table this year. The reigning 4A state runners up were forced to replace four starters from that run, including Northern Iowa prospect and all-state forward Noah Carter.
The Rams haven’t skipped a beat. In fact, they actually have a better record through 13 games this year, compared to last season. They haven’t lost since their Dec. 20th road date at Hempstead, who Senior later demolished at Nora Gym on Jan. 20.
“They’re very athletic, they’re long and that’s a very good combination,” English said. “They’re really balanced. They do what they do really well and they’ve bought into their system.”
Daquon Lewis finished with 12 points and twins Brock and Cooper Medinger added nine apiece to round out the Rams. Jacob Schockemoehl led Wahlert with 17 points, the lone Eagle to reach double digits.