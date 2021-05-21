Gabby Moran, Allison Kutsch and Nathan Donovan were this year’s 2020-21 recipients of Dubuque Wahlert’s Gailen P. Thomas Award.
The award is given annually to a senior male and female student athlete who best exemplifies the qualities of the late Gailen P. Thomas, the athletic director and football coach when Wahlert opened in 1959.
Moran and Kutsch tied for the female honor.
Moran is a multi-sport athlete, participating in cross country, basketball and soccer for four years each. She was named elite all-state in cross country for two years and was a Mississippi Valley Conference first team selection all four years, leading the Golden Eagles to the state meet and winning a team title in 2019. She is a member of Interact, FCA, bible study and is very active in her parish in many service roles.
Kutsch was a four-year varsity starter in basketball, where she helped lead the Eagles to the state tournament her senior year while earning second team all-MVC honors. She is also a four-year starter in soccer. Kutsch participated in Interact, CLC, NHS, FCA, among others.
Donovan played soccer and basketball all four years and football for one season. He was a second team all-MVC performer in soccer and basketball, and in football he was second team all-state and district kicker of the year. Donovan is involved in NHS, DAYLC and FCA and is also active in his parish youth group activities.