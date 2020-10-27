News in your town

Best Betts: Dodgers win first World Series title since 1988

Dodgers 1 win from title after 32 years and more than $3.6B

NASCAR's Cup playoff at misty Texas put on hold another day

Packers' depth helps them withstand injuries to key players

Bell fits seamlessly in Chiefs' offense in rout of Broncos

Wisconsin coach stays mum on QB Mertz with Huskers up next

Sports briefs: Cardinals send Seahawks to 1st loss in wild finish

Prep volleyball: Hudson knocks off Beckman in regional semifinal

Prep volleyball: WD, Wahlert, Hempstead all playing for state tonight

PGA: Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win Zozo Championship

NFL: Rams linebacker Floyd primed for reunion with Bears

Prep volleyball: Trio of area teams headed to Wisconsin sectionals

USHL: Fighting Saints excited about early work in progress

Sports briefs: Indiana joins AP Top 25, while Ohio State moves up to 3

Chiefs rout Broncos as Mahomes barely breaks a sweat

NFL roundup: Steelers survive Titans rally

Dodgers top Rays to take 3-2 lead in World Series

Platteville, Potosi, Mineral Point earn Wisconsin sectional volleyball bids

Prep football: Resurgent Wahlert picks up signature victory

NFL: Packers look to rebound from tough loss in visit to Houston

NFL: Bears, Rams hunting respect Monday despite strong starts

NFL: Drew Lock happy to be the bad guy in Broncos-Chiefs rivalry

NFL: Crossroad with Cousins? Reeling Vikings have some QB trouble

Sanders, Hubbard lead No. 6 Oklahoma St. past Iowa St. 24-21

College football roundup: Fields, No. 5 Ohio State run away from Huskers

Nurmagomedov stops Gaethje, announces retirement at UFC 254

Committed to young people

Late birdies let Justin Thomas keep slim lead at Sherwood

UW study: High school sports have not spread the coronavirus

Local & area roundup: Steffen scores 3 TDs, Clarke routs Graceland

Stumbling stunner! Rays shock Dodgers in 9th, tie Series 2-2

Remarkable turnaround for baseball

October Red: Dodgers' Turner again delivers with bat, glove

Cup chase at Texas more about a win than points now

College football: Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois in Big Ten opener

TH Sports Coming Events

Bell shines as Purdue rallies to defeat Iowa

Prep football: IHSAA unveils next set of playoff pairings

Buehler leads Dodgers over Rays 6-2 for 2-1 Series lead

Saturday's sports briefs

Prep football: 4 of 5 area teams on road for 3rd round of Iowa playoffs