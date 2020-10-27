Corinne Meier has been waiting three long years to make a return trip to the state volleyball tournament stage.
There was nothing more apparent than Meier’s shared yearning with her Dubuque Hempstead teammates to make it back.
Behind a 38-kill performance off of Meier’s right arm, the Iowa Class 5A No. 8 Mustangs stormed to a four-set regional final win over Linn-Mar, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, at Moody Gymnasium.
The 38-kills is a new Hempstead record, previously held by Meier’s former teammate, Jada Wills, who now plays for Drake University. Meier will join Wills at the NCAA Division I ranks next year when she attends Middle Tennessee State. But after Tuesday night, Meier’s thoughts on her future were fixated on the U.S. Cellular Center -- now called The Alliant Energy PowerHouse -- where she hasn’t played since she was a freshman starter for Hempstead.
The eighth-seeded Mustangs will play top-seeded West Des Moines Dowling in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 2.
“I wanted it for everyone because we’ve all worked so hard this season,” said Meier, who took 70 swings with just six errors for a gaudy .457 kill rate. “We couldn’t have done it if we didn’t play as a team. Yeah, I’ve been to the state tournament my freshman year, and I just kept telling (my teammates) how unreal it is.
“You literally feel like you’re floating the whole time. We all wanted to experience that this year with this group because it’s unreal and it feels amazing.”
It wasn’t a “comfortable” match when the Lions evened things up at a set apiece in Set 2. But even then, Meier was a driving force to keeping her team in it. Linn-Mar was at set point, 24-17, before a six-point run by the Mustangs brought them within 24-23. Meier had three kills and a block over that streak, but the Lions ended it on a kill from Leah Gorsich.
Hempstead bounced back midway through the third set with a five-point serving run from Ashley Glennon, giving the Mustangs (20-5-1) a 15-10 lead. They then used a 6-1 run at the end of the frame to take a 2-1 match lead, with Becca Lockwood slamming down a slide on set point.
A Hempstead error in the fourth set brought Linn-Mar (13-15) within 19-17, but a well-placed back-row kill from Meier serve back to the Mustangs. That put Leah Moeller to the line, where she served out the final five points.
“We’ve just been working for it for so long,” said Moeller, a senior middle and the only other current Mustang aside from Meier to attend the last Hempstead state tournament run in 2017. “My stomach was literally turning back there. … (Meier) was picking me up the whole time, she’s a great teammate.”
Morgan Hawkins’s tip-kill on match-point clinched the win and sent Hempstead players and students storming the court. She finished with 56 assists -- six shy of another school record -- and eclipsed the career 1,500 assists mark.
“We’ve been wanting to get to this point since June,” said Hawkins. “Even back to this point last year, we knew what it felt like to lose (in the regionals) and we didn’t want to have that feeling again. So we’ve been working hard and when we got to this point, we left everything we had out there. We wanted it that bad.”