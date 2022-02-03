Cole Helm probably won’t need much time to ingratiate himself to Dubuque Fighting Saints fans who appreciate an all-out, in-your-face style of play.
Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson on Thursday acquired the gritty 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward from the North American Hockey League’s Corpus Christi IceRays for cash considerations. The 18-year-old Dallas native hopes to arrive in Dubuque on Saturday or Sunday.
“When I played U16, I realized I didn’t have the same skill set my teammates had, so I had to find a way to bring more to the table,” said Helm, who played for his hometown Dallas Stars Elite youth program. “I’ve always been more on the stronger side, so I turned to the physical side of the game.
“I’ve always had a knack for it. I enjoy throwing the body around and getting in the occasional fight. I love to play heavy and hard every night, and I’m willing to step up and stand up for my teammates.”
Helm contributed three goals, 11 points and 131 penalty minutes — including three fights — in 36 games this season in his first season of junior hockey. He had points in each of his last three games, but his impact on the IceRays extended far beyond the scoresheet.
“A lot of times, when you find a guy you really like in the NAHL, teams say a hard ‘No,’ because they mean so much to their team,” Larsson said. “They love Cole in Corpus. He’s a huge piece in terms of culture and grit and hard work. It’s hard to find players like him who go hard all the time. He’s a lot like Reggie Millette, who did a great job in that role for us a couple of years ago.
“It says a lot about their organization that they made this happen. They care about developing players and support players moving on to the next level.”
Two seasons ago, Helm played on the same Dallas Stars U16 team as current Saints goaltender Paxton Geisel and affiliates list players Colby Woogk and Chase LaPinta.
“Going to a higher level like this can be a little intimidating at first, so probably the best thing possible that could have happened for me is to have a familiar face to show me around,” Helm said. “Our U16 year, Paxton and I became pretty good friends, so it means a lot to me to have him help me make the transition.
“This was all kind of surprising and came out of nowhere. But it’s an unbelievable opportunity, and I can’t wait to get up there and get started.”
Helm addresses a physical element the Saints (19-10-2-3) have lacked without Jaxson Ezman, who has been limited to just 15 games and hasn’t played since early December due to injury. The USA Hockey trade and drop deadline is Sunday, and the deadline to make a deal between USHL clubs is Feb. 28.
“We’re always looking,” Larsson said. “But, if the prices get to the point where we have to mortgage our future, we’re out. That’s not the game we play. There’s no value in acquiring a player for a few months if it means you’re going to be bad for two years. We’ve been a contender every year, and that’s not going to change.”