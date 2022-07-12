FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque had no problems finding the clutch hit on Monday, and got a great pitching outing to boot.
The Bobcats plated runs in four of their six at bats and Tucker Nauman delivered a stellar performance on the mound to lead WD to a 9-2 victory over Benton Community in a Class 3A Substate 3 semifinal Monday at Farley Park.
Western Dubuque (28-11) will host Clear Creek-Amana on Wednesday in the substate final as it seeks its sixth state tournament berth and first since 2019.
Though he only retired Benton in order once, Nauman was in complete control throughout. The senior righthander did not allow an earned run, surrendered just five hits, walked one, and struck out 11 over six innings of work.
“I felt good,” Nauman said. “Once I found my rhythm out there and controlled the atmosphere, I felt confident and I felt comfortable out there.”
Meanwhile, the Bobcat offense, which coach Casey Bryant described as “snake bitten” of late when searching for the timely hit, converted plenty of them on Monday.
“We’ve been working really hard at adjusting some of the things we were doing,” WD coach Casey Bryant said. “We’ve seen signs that we were coming out of it; this is the perfect time to do it. I was very pleased with our offense tonight. It’s been a couple weeks since we hit as a team like that.”
WD opened the scoring in the first after the first two hitters were retired. Brett Harris reached on a hit batsman, Nauman drew a walk, and Garrett Kadolph opened the scoring with an RBI single to right.
Nauman described the importance of that early run for not only his confidence on the mound, but for his team as a whole.
“It’s huge,” he said. “With one run comes a lot more runs, and it just gets the train moving in the right direction and puts confidence behind everyone, not just me, so it’s great.”
Kadolph, who led WD’s offense with a 3-for-4 night, added his second RBI of the night when he and Isaac Then added run-scoring base hits in the bottom of the third after Connor Maiers and Nauman walked to start the inning and extended the lead to 3-0.
The Bobcats piled on an inning later with another three spot. Nick Bryant led off with a single, Goodman walked and Caleb Klein’s grounder to third plated a run when the throw sailed wide. Nauman helped his own cause with an RBI groundout to second.
After helping stake his team to a 6-0 lead, Nauman delivered the all-important shut-down inning on the mound, retiring Benton in order in the fifth.
“You’ve got to have a shut-down inning after you score just to take the heart out of them a little bit and keep that momentum and he definitely stepped up,” Casey Bryant said.
Bryn Vantiger doubled off the left-centerfield fence to open the bottom of the sixth, Jack Clemens followed with a single, and Nick Bryant added an RBI base hit. Clemens scored on a balk, and Jake Goodman made it 9-0 with a single.
Vantiger, Then and Nick Bryant contributed two hits each to WD’s 10-hit attack.
Nauman lauded his team’s offensive performance heading into Wednesday’s substate final showdown.
“It’s huge, especially going into a tough game,” Nauman said. “It’s great just to keep the momentum going and keep the hitting going.”
