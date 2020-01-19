Loras and Dubuque have had plenty of heated disputes on the hardwood over the years.
Saturday’s men’s basketball thriller will rank right up there with the best clashes in their storied rivalry.
Jackson Kolinski’s layup with 5.5 seconds remaining gave the Duhawks the late lead and Spartans guard Mitch Burger’s game-winning shot attempt clanked off the rim at the buzzer as Loras earned a pulse-pounding 88-87 win over UD on Lillis Court.
As far as the rivalry goes, Duhawks-Spartans has played dead even in recent years. They’ve now split their last 14 meetings dating back to 2014. Loras has won the last two contests, including last year’s American Rivers Conference tournament semifinal victory that ended Dubuque’s season on the same court they shared on Saturday.
The teams’ first regular-season meeting of this year had all of the theatrics of a high-stakes postseason matchup, with both sides trading punches right down to the final horn.
“We needed to take a step forward. I know we’ve lost some games in the second half where we were up big on teams and we knew they were going to make a run,” said Loras coach Chris Martin. The win snapped a three-game slide for the Duhawks (11-5, 4-3 A-R-C). “Finally tonight, we showed that we can win these types of games. That’s kind of what we’re known for in this league — we win a lot of close games and we pride ourselves in situational work.
“Give our guys credit. Down the stretch we did a great job and I was happy. It was a good game.”
Luke Davis III converted a three-point play with 56 seconds to go to give Dubuque (10-6, 3-4) an 87-84 lead. Rowan McGowen was fouled on Loras’ next possession and sank two bonus free throws, cutting the Duhawks’ deficit to one with 42.2 seconds left.
The Spartans had a chance to extend their lead, when Davis threaded a pass to Lukas Harper under the hoop for a wide-open look. Harper’s shot bounced off the backboard and JT Ford collected the rebound to give Loras one last possession with 15 seconds left on the clock.
Martin said the play he drew up in the Duhawks’ timeout was meant for McGowen. But when the Spartans denied Loras’ top scorer from getting the ball, Ford broke a double team and hit Kolinski underneath the rim for an easy lay in.
“The play was for Rowan, but that wasn’t open so JT made a play,” said Kolinski, a sophomore forward who led the Duhawks with 21 points and collected 11 rebounds for the double-double. “He gave it to me for the easy bucket.”
The Spartans had one last play to run from underneath their basket. Burger — a junior guard who transferred from Loras last season — caught the inbound, cut up the left side and faded away for the would-be winner. The shot bounced off the front iron as time expired.
“When you play UD, the crowd’s going to be into it and it’s a hostile environment,” said Kolinski. “You’ve just got to come out right away and play your tail off. … We’d lost three in a row so this was a huge win for us, just for the rest of the season.”
To UD coach Robbie Sieverding, there’s a lot more to this loss than just Burger’s missed shot. The Spartans spent most of the game climbing out of the hole they dug themselves early in the contest. Aside from the first four points of the game, Dubuque didn’t gain the lead until Henry Thompson’s 3 at the 13:20 mark of the second half.
The Spartans also couldn’t seem to avoid foul trouble, putting Loras at the line for 38 free throw attempts. The Duhawks scored 33 points from the stripe, at an 86.8 percent clip, including a perfect 22 of 22 in the first half.
“We just couldn’t keep them off the foul line,” said Sieverding. “It’s a great college basketball game. We just came up one play short.”
Peter Ragen led all scorers with 29 points, including 12 of 13 on free throws and a team-high eight rebounds, for UD. Thompson finished with 14 points, Dubuque Senior grad Carter Stevens added 11 and Davis finished with 10 to round out the Spartans. Ford finished with a game-high 12 rebounds along with 15 points and McGowen scored 15 for Loras.