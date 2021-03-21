Clarke University couldn’t have asked for a better start.
But by the start of the second quarter, it was all Westmont. And the Pride just couldn’t hit enough shots to keep up.
The Pride’s season came to an end in the NAIA national tournament quarterfinals for the second time in three years, as the second-seeded Warriors dominated the final three quarters over No. 7 Clarke in a 91-68 runaway victory on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Pride (23-3) closed their season for the third straight year having qualified for the national tournament. Clarke reached the quarterfinals two years ago, and qualified last season before the tournament was canceled.
“The senior class is what it’s all about,” Clarke fourth-year coach Courtney Boyd said. “They brought us to where we are. Unfortunately, it finished the way it did. We wanted to get to the Final Four and give those teams a run for their money, but this is a great senior group and we’ll miss them.”
Bellevue, Iowa, native Emma Kelchen led the Pride off the bench with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Makenna Haase scored 11 points with nine rebounds, and Tina Ubl added 11 points.
Skylar Culbertson scored nine points, and Nicole McDermott chipped in eight. Western Dubuque grad and senior Morgan Pitz also added eight points, but the Pride couldn’t slow Westmont (Calif.) from dropping 13 makes from beyond the arc.
“Basically they knocked down every shot they took from the 3-point line is what it felt like,” Boyd said. “We played well offensively, but the defense just wasn’t clicking.”
Iyree Jarrett scored 26 points to lead Westmont (13-1), while Stefanie Berberabe added 23 and Lauren Tsuneishi had 22.
PREP FOOTBALL
Milledgeville 14, Stockton 8 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Jason Hermann had 73 yards rushing and a score, but the Blackhawks (0-1) dropped their opener.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 15-14, Nebraska Wesleyan 6-4 — At Lincoln, Neb.: The Duhawks’ hot hitting continued as they roped 26 hits in the sweep. Luke Fennelly launched three home runs.
UW-Stout 16-6, UW-Platteville 2-11 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jonathan Kelso and Mitchell McLaughlin had three hits apiece in Game 2 for the UW-P.
Dubuque 1-4, Wartburg 0-3 — At UD: Western Dubuque grad Dylan Gotto threw eight shutout innings for Wartburg in Game 1, but Dubuque (2-5, 2-0 A-R-C) brought home the winning run in the 10th. Max Snowden had two hits for UD.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Grand View 10-5, Clarke 4-4 — At Des Moines: Lindsey Herrmann homered in each game, but the Pride were swept.
Nebraska Wesleyan 5-14, Loras 2-5 — At Faber-Clark Field: Abigail Bergholz homered in the opener, but the Duhawks were swept.
Wartburg 10-9, Dubuque 9-10 — At Waverly, Iowa: Deanna Origer homered twice for the Spartans in the split.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 1, Northwestern (Iowa) 0 — At Clarke: Reese Castanon’s goal at 52:14 lifted Clarke (9-5).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, Buena Vista 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Julie May floored 14 kills as the Spartans (5-4, 5-3 A-R-C) swept.
Coe 3, Loras 1 — At Loras AWC: Sara Hoskins had 35 assists and 15 digs for Loras in defeat.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 9, Buena Vista 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Kevin Blomquist won twice at No. 1 to lead the Duhawks’ sweep.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 9, MSOE 8 — At UD: Gavin Hughes scored three times as the Spartans won a thriller.