Twenty-four boys soccer teams across the state will have a chance today to punch their tickets to the Iowa state tournament, which will be held next week at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule look at substate finals involving area programs:
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 4
DUBUQUE SENIOR (11-4) at No. 10 CEDAR FALLS (18-3)
Kickoff — 6:30 p.m.
How they got here — Both teams earned a bye through the quarterfinals. Senior beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 3-1, in its semifinal on Monday. Cedar Falls beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 6-0, in its semifinal.
Senior leaders — Jacob Konrardy (12 goals, 9 assists, 33 points); Kyle Konrardy (9 goals, 3 assists, 21 points); Nyle Jenkins (5 goals, 10 assists, 20 points); Foster Hull (5 goals, 6 assists, 16 points); Jimmy Berna (18 goals allowed, 133 saves)
Cedar Falls leaders — Truman Unruh (32 goals, 9 assists, 73 points); Matthew Iehl (12 goals, 9 assists, 33 points); Jake Witham (9 goals, 18 points); Carter Svoboda (3 goals, 12 assists, 18 points); Rentse DeJong (6 goals, 6 assists, 18 points); Ian O’Loughlin (5 goals, 5 assists, 15 points); Jacob Schmitt (26 goals allowed, 75 saves)
Outlook — This is a huge game with historical implications for both programs. In Senior’s case, the Rams have never qualified for the state tournament and would be a fitting way to cap a season that is already perhaps the best in program history. Cedar Falls has qualified three times previously, most recently in 2009, and is 0-3 all-time in Des Moines. The teams met earlier this season, with Cedar Falls claiming a 4-0 victory over the Rams on April 20. Unruh scored three goals for the Tigers in that match. That was a different Senior team, though, with leading scorer Jacob Konrardy out with a knee injury. Cedar Falls has won seven straight matches. The Rams have won three in a row.
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 4
No. 14 DUBUQUE WAHLERT (9-8) at No. 1 CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (11-5)
Kickoff — 6:30 p.m.
How they got here — Wahlert routed Western Dubuque, 10-0, in last week’s quarterfinal before surviving Davenport Assumption, 1-0, in a penalty kick shootout in Monday’s semifinal. Xavier earned a bye through the quarterfinals and beat DeWitt Central, 7-0, in the semifinals.
Wahlert leaders — Nathan Donovan (36 goals, 7 assists, 79 points); Tyler Dodds (9 goals, 6 assists, 24 points); Jackson Haugen (3 goals, 10 assists, 16 points); Brant Perry (5 goals, 4 assists, 14 points)
Xavier leaders — Reilly Moore (12 goals, 8 assists, 32 points); Arnold Mutasingwa (9 goals, 6 assists, 24 points); Lincoln Oakley (8 goals, 5 assists, 21 points); Ren Schroud (4 goals, 13 assists, 21 points); Carson Jeffery (11 goals allowed, 37 saves)
Outlook — The Eagles and Saints meet again to renew their postseason rivalry. And Wahlert will have its work cut out for it against one of the state’s premier programs. Xavier has qualified for state each season since 2009 and has only missed one state tournament (2008) this century. The Saints have won seven state titles and are 31-13 all-time at state. Wahlert is no slouch, though. The Eagles have been to Des Moines 12 times and won two titles. Wahlert has played at three of the last four state tournaments and is seeking its second consecutive trip. The teams did not meet in the regular season. Wahlert has won three straight overall; Xavier has won two of its last four.
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 3
No. 12 NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY (13-4) at No. 2 DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (16-3)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
How they got here — North Fayette Valley beat Anamosa, 10-0, in the quarterfinals before blanking Postville, 3-0, in Monday’s semifinal. Beckman pummeled Monticello, 10-0, in last week’s quarterfinal before beating rival Cascade, 7-0, on Monday.
North Fayette Valley leaders — Sam Nefzger (27 goals, 3 assists, 57 points); Andre Fuentes (16 goals, 22 assists, 54 points); Jonah Moore (19 goals, 12 assists, 50 points); Kaleb White (7 goals, 6 assists, 20 points); Tayler Luzum (6 goals, 6 assists, 18 points); Trey Frieden (22 goals allowed, 61 saves); Kale Rodgers (11 goals allowed, 35 saves)
Beckman leaders — Logan Burchard (15 goals, 6 assists, 36 points); Mitchell Naber (9 goals, 8 assists, 26 points); Conner Grover (4 goals, 8 assists, 16 points); Lane Kramer (5 goals, 6 assists, 16 points); Owen Huehnergarth (6 goals, 2 assists, 14 points); Bryce Boekholder (5 goals, 3 assists, 13 points); Trent Arens (2 goals, 8 assists, 12 points); Eli Dunkel (1 goal, 10 assists, 12 points); William Roling (5 goals, 1 assist, 11 points); Ryan Burchard (5 goals, 10 points); Hunter Douglas (4 goals allowed, 19 saves); Jason Koopman (3 goals allowed, 16 saves)
Outlook — Both teams are trying to end state tournament droughts. North Fayette Valley has never qualified, while two-time state champion Beckman is trying to get back for the first time since 2017 after losing in the substate final in each of the past two contested seasons. The Trailblazers have qualified seven times as a program, winning titles in 2015 and 2016 as part of a state-record undefeated run. Beckman enters the substate final having won seven straight and outscoring its opponents, 44-1, over that stretch.
The TigerHawks have won four of their last five matches. The teams have two common opponents: Independence and Center Point-Urbana. Both teams beat CPU, 1-0. Beckman beat Independence, 2-1; North Fayette Valley lost, 5-2.