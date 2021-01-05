Kennedy Wenger led a balanced Mineral Point offense with 10 points, and the WIAA Division 4 No. 4-ranked Pointers held on to beat Division 5 No. 6 Shullsburg, 44-42, on Monday in Shullsburg, Wis.
Shullsburg (9-3) led by five at halftime but found itself in a 10-point deficit with 6 minutes left the game. Jaidyn Strang, who led all scorers with 14 points, was just short on a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer. Layla Alt added 10 points for Shullsburg.
Ella Chambers and Blair Watters added nine points apiece for Mineral Point (5-2).
Benton 43, Pecatonica 34 — At Benton, Wis.: Taylor Mowry scored a team-high 16 points, Olivia Haffele added 12, and the Zephyrs pulled past Pecatonica for their first victory in eight games this season.
Bellevue Marquette 52, Starmont 31 — At Arlington, Iowa: Delaney Banowetz scored 18 points, Holly Kremer added 13, and the Mohawks (2-6) came away with a road victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 63, Starmont 36 — At Arlington, Iowa: Carson Michels tallied yet another 30-point game for the Mohawks, this time pouring in 36 as Marquette (3-4) rolled to a victory over Starmont (1-6).
Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Liam Stumpf went for 24 points and Joah Filardo provided a perfect complement with 22, leading the Pointers (8-1) to a runaway victory over Belleville (2-5).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Reel, Duggan win titles — At Anamosa, Iowa: Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel won all three of her matches by decision to win the Division 2A championship, and Dubuque Wahlert’s Laney Duggan had a major decision among her three victories in winning the Division 6B title at the Anamosa Girls Tournament.
Wahlert also got third-place finished from Alix Oliver (2A), Olivia Pfeiler (3E), Caroline Slaght (4C), Katie Hingtgen (5A), Ava McDermott (5C), Avery Schmidt (9B), Marley McSwain (10A) and Kiernan Scace (10B) at the round-robin format tournament.
Western Dubuque’s Hannah Wendling (6C), Keisha Walker (7C), Kiya Steger (8B) and Adrianna Shephard (12A) finished third. The Bobcats’ Mya Lindauer (9A) was fourth.
Clayton Ridge’s Michaela Blume (7A) was runner-up.