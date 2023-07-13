Dubuque has a near monopoly on Mississippi Valley Conference postseason softball honors.

Dubuque Wahlert’s Julia Roth was named the Mississippi Division co-Athlete of the Year and Tyler Lang was named the Coach of the Year, while Dubuque Hempstead’s Lydia Ettema earned the Valley Division’s top individual honors and Danielle Krug was the Coach of the Year when the league announced its year-end awards on Wednesday.

