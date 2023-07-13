Dubuque Hempstead’s Lydia Ettema (6) is greeted at home plate after homering in an Iowa Class 5A regional playoff game last season. Ettema was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Athlete of the Year and was a unanimous first-team pick when the MVC released its season honors on Wednesday.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Julia Roth delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s Iowa Class 3A regional final against Solon. Roth was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division co-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.
Dubuque has a near monopoly on Mississippi Valley Conference postseason softball honors.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Julia Roth was named the Mississippi Division co-Athlete of the Year and Tyler Lang was named the Coach of the Year, while Dubuque Hempstead’s Lydia Ettema earned the Valley Division’s top individual honors and Danielle Krug was the Coach of the Year when the league announced its year-end awards on Wednesday.
Roth was joined on the Mississippi Division first team by teammates Tierani Teslow and Ruth Tauber. Dubuque Senior’s Jolee Strohmeyer was also a first-team selection in the Mississippi Division.
Ettema was a unanimous first-team selection in the Valley Division and was joined by teammate Chandler Houselog and Western Dubuque’s Kiya Steger, Erica Ernzen and Hannah Hoefer.
Wahlert’s Anna Roling and Senior’s Meredith Gatto, Rylie Moore and Ava Rupp were second-team picks in the Mississippi; Hempstead’s Peyton Paulsen and Sophia Gratton, and Western Dubuque’s Carson Koerperich were second-team selections in the Valley.
Wahlert’s Kylie Sieverding and Addison Klein, Senior’s Sophie Link and Brooke Sullivan, Hempstead’s Lauren Hefel and Mallory Tomkins, and Western Dubuque’s Anna Haverland and Kaitlyn Thole earned honorable mention.
Roth, a freshman pitcher/shortstop, batted .504 (58-for-115) with 34 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs prior to Tuesday’s regional final victory over Solon. She is 13-3 with two saves in the pitching circle, posting a 1.92 earned run average with 80 strikeouts and 29 walks in 105 2/3 innings.
Ettema, a senior third baseman/pitcher committed to DePaul University, batted .393 (48-for-122) with 37 runs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs prior to Tuesday’s regional final loss against Bettendorf. She also went 9-2 with one save in the pitching circle, posting a 1.87 ERA with 69 strikeouts against just four walks in 82 1/3 innings.
Lang led the Eagles to the outright Mississippi Division championship in his second season leading the program, just two years after the team went just 2-30. Wahlert is now 31-8 and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament for the second consecutive season and the third time overall.
Krug earned the Valley coaching staff of the year award for the second time in as many seasons as the Mustangs’ head coach. Hempstead earned a share of the Valley Division championship after winning the outright title last year — the program’s first league title in 35 years.
Teslow, a senior first baseman/pitcher committed to Nova Southeastern University, batted .409 (52-for-127) with 22 runs, nine doubles, one triple and 39 RBIs. She was 11-4 with one save in the circle, posting a 2.92 ERA with 70 strikeouts and 29 walks in 84 innings.
Tauber, a freshman center fielder, was batting .496 (61-for-123) with 68 runs, seven doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 34 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. She added her 10th home run of the season in Tuesday’s win.
Strohmeyer, a freshman pitcher/third baseman, hit .440 (59-for-134) with 17 runs, 12 doubles, three triples and 23 RBIs. She was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in the circle, striking out 35 and walking 27 in 72 1/3 innings.
Houselog, a junior catcher, batted .379 (44-for-116) with 21 runs, 11 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBIs. She threw out five would-be base stealers in 17 attempts.
Steger, a junior pitcher/infielder, hit .314 (37-for-118) with 17 runs, six doubles, five home runs and 41 RBIs. She was 13-3 with one save in the circle, posting a 1.57 ERA with 125 strikeouts and 31 walks in 116 innings.
Ernzen, a senior second baseman, batted .402 (43-for-107) with 42 runs, two doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
Hoefer, a sophomore pitcher/center fielder, hit .367 (44-for-120) with 24 runs, six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 RBIs. She was 11-3 with a 2.23 ERA in the circle, stroiking out 94 and walking 30 over 84 2/3 innings.
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Duanna Coyle shared Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year honors with Roth.