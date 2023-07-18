Dubuque Wahlert players celebrate with Bryce Rudiger (1) after his fifth-inning base hit ended their 11-1 victory over Ballard in an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal on Monday at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY — Bryce Rudiger has played in big games like this before, so he knew exactly how to prepare for the stage.
The senior right-hander scattered three hits, and his offense gave him plenty of support as Dubuque Wahlert steamrolled Ballard, 11-1, in five innings in an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. The Golden Eagles (30-13) advanced to play Mississippi Valley Conference rival Western Dubuque (34-9) in Wednesday’s semifinals, while Ballard bowed out at 21-11.
“It helps that I’ve been in situations like this, playing in the playoffs at the UNI-Dome in the fall,” said Rudiger, the quarterback on the Golden Eagles’ football team. “This is a little different, but I had a pretty good idea of how to prepare my mind for this. I wasn’t that nervous, just a little bit, but I persevered through it.
“I had good control of all my pitches tonight, and my defense played really well behind me, so kudos to them.”
Wahlert outhit Ballard, 9-3, and put pressure on the Bombers all night
“We had a good plan for what Ballard likes to do, and other than one inning when we kicked it around a little bit, we executed and played the way we wanted to,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “The second time through the order, we started to do some things offensively to build a nice lead.
“How cool is it that two Dubuque County teams get to play each other in the state semifinals? It makes (Tuesday) a little easier for both of us, as far as preparation goes, but it should be a fun one Wednesday night.”
Wahlert loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning on a Will Specht one-out walk, a Patrick Fitzgerald two-out hit batsman and a Bryce Rudiger walk, but Ballard starter Eli Rouse ended the threat by striking out Seamus Crahan. Fitzgerald set a state record with his 30th hit batsman of the season, breaking a tie with West Marshall’s Cody Brady set in 2021.
The Bombers threatened with a two-out rally in the third, when Rouse reached on an error, Miles Mudd wore a pitch, and Jaden Peasley also reached on an error. But Rudiger made Jacob Luster his fifth strikeout victim to end the inning.
The Eagles opened the scoring an inning later after leadoff man Ryan Brosius used his speed to turn a blooper inside the right-field line into a double. Rouse fanned Specht for the first out, but Jack Walsh followed with a rope triple to the right-center field gap to drive in Brosius. Fitzgerald struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but his hustle prompted catcher Cole Heinen to throw wildly for an error that allowed Walsh to coast home for a 2-0 lead.
“Up and down the lineup, we did a really good job of putting the ball in play all night,” said Brosius, who will play baseball for the Hawkeyes in the fall. “Even if we had a 1-2-3 inning, we found a way to keep the momentum up and the energy up. It’s huge that we were able to run-rule them, because it definitely saves on pitching for the rest of the tournament.”
Fitzgerald came across on Crahan’s grounder for the second out of the inning, and courtesy runner Brevin Hawkinson sped home on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Ballard finally got to Rudiger in the fourth. Jaren Njos hit a towering one-out triple to straightaway center field, and Chanse Lande drove him home with a two-out single to shallow right-center.
But Wahlert got that run back in the bottom half with a two-out rally started by a Specht line-drive single to right-center. Walsh reached on a throwing error to extend the inning, and Specht scampered home on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.
After Rudiger retired the Bombers in order with three ground balls in the top of the fifth, Wahlert went back to work on offense. Crahan doubled to right-center and Bode Nagelmaker followed with a solid single to right. Pinch-hitter Spencer Cummer followed with a liner to left, just out of the reach of a drawn-in infield, to plate two more and extend the lead to 7-1, before an eighth run scored on a wild pitch.
“I knew I had a lot of fans behind me, and my coaches had a lot of confidence in me and helped prepare me for that situation,” Cummer said. “It was awesome to have the opportunity to play in the state tournament, and to come through for my team was super fun.”
Brosius singled, Specht walked and Fitzgerald reached on yet another hit batsman to load the bases. Rudiger followed with a two-run single to left field, and Fitzgerald scored from first on the throw into the infield to end the game via the mercy rule.
“It was important to end it early, because we wanted to keep me under a certain amount of pitches,” Rudiger said. “Me not having to go out there for the last two innings was huge.”