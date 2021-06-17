Western Dubuque’s Sawyer Nauman has been anxiously awaiting his time to shine.
The senior first baseman entered this week leading the state in RBIs and total bases, was tied for first in home runs, and ranked second in slugging percentage and doubles. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week missed the majority of his sophomore season after suffering a broken wrist, and his junior season was shortened because of COVID.
“Sawyer is one of the best players in the state, and no one knows about him because he hasn’t had the chance to play a lot since his freshman year,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “He’s had some tough luck with injuries, but his resiliency sets him apart. He’s one talented, hard-working kid and a heck of a baseball player.”
Through 15 games, Nauman went 29-for-47 (.617) with 13 doubles, six home runs, 38 RBIs and 10 walks. He owned a .710 on-base percentage and 1.277 slugging percentage.
“It’s getting to the point where I don’t see a lot of fastballs from pitchers, especially when I lead off an inning,” Nauman said. “I like that it’s always a guessing game of what they are going to throw. I just love when I can drive runs in.”
Nauman has taken on a leadership role within the team as a senior.
“I know this is my last hoorah, and I just want to enjoy my last summer playing with these guys,” he said. “I’m more of a lead-by-example kind of guy.”
Nauman’s highlight of his senior year so far has been his offensive performance against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, where he went 7-for-7 at the plate.
“Sawyer has been an extremely productive hitter for us,” Bryant said. “He’s a very smart batter, and he doesn’t have a selfish bone in his body. He knows he has good bats behind him and he finds a way to get on base.”
Nauman is a four-sport athlete for the Bobcats, also participating in football, wrestling and track, where he most recently qualified for the state meet and took 16th place in the shot put.
“With state track running into the start of baseball, I only got one or two practices in before our first game,” he said. “It was important to me to compete in all of the sports I enjoy while in high school, and I really enjoyed being a multi-sport athlete.”