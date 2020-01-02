Blake Banowetz
School: Bellevue Marquette
Player of the year: 2014
After high school: Played NCAA Division III softball at Luther College
Statistics: 592 kills, 253 aces, 834 digs and 35 total blocks for her career; 292 kills, 170 aces (2nd in Iowa), 196 digs and 12 blocks as a senior; First-team all-Tri-Rivers Conference; Iowa Class 1A second-team all-state
Quote: “Every practice and every game was about how can we improve and get better and what can we do to achieve our goals. It showed, because we made it (to the state tournament).” — Mohawks coach Andy Bishop
Aliyah Carter
School: Dubuque Wahlert/Hempstead
Player of the year: 2018 & 2019
After high school: Committed to play NCAA Division I at Kansas State next fall
Statistics: 1,816 kills, .285 kill percentage, 4.90 kills per set, 204 blocks, 108 aces and 769 digs for her career; 592 kills (2nd in Iowa), 6.23 kills per set (3rd in Iowa), .361 kill percentage, 33 aces, 58 blocks and 217 digs as a senior; 2-time Iowa Class 4A state tournament team captain; 2019 Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year; 3-time first-team all-MVC; 2018 Iowa Class 4A player of the year; 2-time all-state elite team
Quote: “She did a little bit of everything. She took big swings in big moments. She’s playing all the way around and teams are attacking her in serve receive. She still steps up.” — Golden Eagles coach Lindsey Beaves
Katelyn Hoppman
School: Southwestern
Player of the year: 2011
After high school: Played NAIA basketball at Clarke University
Statistics: 553 kills, 75 aces, 151 blocks, 166 digs as a senior; 529 kills and 6 kills per set as a junior; First-team all-SWAL; Second-team Wisconsin Girls Coaches Association all-state; 2011 SWAL MVP.
Quote: “She hates to lose more than she loves to win. ... She practices harder than she plays in a game. You know how she’s going to play in a game because of how hard she works in practice. She’s a highly intelligent player. She knows the game and how to work for success. ... She prepared herself for every match and every opponent. She knew the dynamics of the game and that made her that much better..” — Fomer Southwestern coach Jane Wills
Whitney Kieffer
School: Scales Mound
Player of the year: 2010
After high school: Played NCAA Division II basketball at Upper Iowa University
Statistics: 425 kills, 91 aces and 183 digs as a senior; all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference first team; Illinois Class 1A all-state
Quote: “She has amazing natural athleticism. She works to learn. She’s a student of the game. ... She’s developed into a leader. I’m really proud of the leader she became by her senior year.” — Hornets coach Angie Winter
Mackenzie May
School: Dubuque Wahlert
Player of the year: 2015 & 2016
After high school: Currently plays NCAA Division I volleyball at UCLA and was named 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year
Statistics: 1,752 kills (2nd all-time at Wahlert), .300 kill percentage, 152 aces, 703 digs and 148 blocks for her career; 619 kills (most in Class 4A), 48 aces, 182 digs, and 33 total blocks as a senior; Volleyball Magazine 25 Underclassmen to Watch; USA Junior National Team member; Iowa Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year; Mississippi Valley Conference-Mississippi Division Player of the Year; IGHSAU Class 4A all-tournament team captain
Quote: “Obviously her all-around play is incredible, but the biggest thing is that she has such a high volleyball IQ.” — Dubuque Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves
Audrey Reeg
School: Dubuque Hempstead
Player of the year: 2012
After high school: Played NCAA Division I at the University of South Dakota where she reached 1,000 career kills and digs
Statistics: 2012 Iowa Class 5A Player of the Year; 2-time Iowa all-state selection; 4-time all-Mississippi Valley Conference performer; Helped lead Hempstead to state tournament in 2009, 2011 and 2012; Over 1,000 career kills and digs
Quote: “I’ll remember just how much fun I had on the court, how much fun I had with the girls, how volleyball was fun being good at and the thrill of playing the game.” — Reeg
Lauren Streets
School: Dubuque Hempstead
Player of the year: 2013
After high school: Played volleyball at Indian Hills Community College; transferrred to NAIA Lindsey Wilson College
Statistics: 378 kills, .324 kill percentage, 24 aces, 342 digs and 37 total blocks as a senior; 2013 Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year; Unanimous first team MVC
Quote: “You have to have that terminator on the outside in the Valley and she really did have to fill (2012 player of the year Audrey Reeg’s) shoes. We’re pleased she filled that role.” — Former Mustangs coach Randy Dolson
Jada Wills
School: Dyersville Beckman/Dubuque Hempstead
Player of the year: 2017 & 2019
After high school: Committed to play NCAA Division I at Drake University next fall
Statistics: 1,556 kills, .359 kill percentage, 3.87 kills per set, 147 aces, 1,402 digs and 172 blocks for her career; 519 kills (6th in Iowa), 4.05 kills per set, .452 kill percentage, 64 aces, 296 digs, and 56 total blocks as a senior; 2-time Iowa Class 5A second-team all-state; 2019 Iowa Class 2A all-tournament team captain; 2-time unanimous first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference; unanimous all-WaMaC East first team; 2019 Class 2A all-state first team
Quote: “She’s able to pick out defenses. She’s able to tell our middles exactly where the set is going to go. ... She’s done it so much that it just adds so much value.” — Former Mustangs coach Travis Wills