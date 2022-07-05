A pair of local conference champions will open Iowa Class 2A postseason play tonight after earning byes through the first round Saturday.
No. 4-ranked Dyersville Beckman (21-13) captured the East Division crown in its final season of WaMaC Conference play before heading to the River Valley Conference in the fall. The Trailblazers went 16-8 in league play to win their first WaMaC crown since 2013.
No. 3-ranked Cascade (17-5) posted a 13-3 mark in the River Valley Conference’s North Division to edge Anamosa by half a game. The Cougars tied Camanche for the division champion last season.
Beckman and Cascade have been placed in separate substates, so the only place they could meet would be the eight-team state tournament from July 18-22 in Carroll.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 2A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:
DISTRICT 8
Tonight’s semifinals — MFL/Mar-Mac (17-13) vs. Monticello (14-6) at Dyersville, 5 p.m.; Waukon (15-16) at Dyersville Beckman (21-13), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Beckman offensive leaders — Luke Schieltz (.505, 52-for-103, 7 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs, 28 RBIs), Owen Huehnergarth (.429, 48-for-112, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 44 RBIs), Eli Kluesner (.420, 21-for-50, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 19 RBIs), Luke Sigwarth (.412, 42-for-102, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 26 RBIs), Logan Burchard (.358, 34-for-95, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 21 RBIs), Nate Offerman (.333, 33-for-99, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 21 RBIs), Lane Kramer (.310, 27-for-87, 9 doubles, 18 RBIs), Nick Schmidt (.300, 33-for-110, 1 double, 1 triple, 28 RBIs), Matthew Florence (.269, 14-for-52, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs).
Beckman pitching leaders — Offerman (6-3, 2.93 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 45 1/3 innings), Burchard (2-3, 3.58 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 45 innings), Schmidt (5-5, 2.89 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 43 2/3 innings), Kramer (2-0, 4.14 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 22 innings), Wyatt Schulte (1-0, 3.94 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 21 1/3 innings), J.T. Recker (1-0, 4.04 ERA, 6 strikeouts, 17 1/3 innings).
Outlook — The Trailblazers outscored their opponents, 259-183, during a regular-season that got off to a slow start due to state tournament success in three spring sports – track, golf and soccer. They hit .354 as a team and posted a 3.66 team ERA … The winner of District 8 will face the District 7 champion at 7 p.m. a week from Tuesday in Independence.
DISTRICT 9
Tonight’s semifinals — Durant (14-8) vs. Camanche (11-10) at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Tipton (9-13) at Cascade (17-5), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Cascade offensive leaders — Tanner Simon (.394, 26-for-66, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBIs), Justin Roling (.333, 17-for-51, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 7 RBIs), Cooper Hummel (.318, 21-for-66, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 11 RBIs), Ty Frasher (.317, 19-for-60, 4 doubles, 15 RBIs), Cass Hoffman (.309, 21-for-68, 3 doubles, 12 RBIs), Jack Menster (.281, 16-for-57, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 12 RBIs), Cade Rausch (.281, 18-for-64, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 19 RBIs), Will Hosch (.258, 16-for-62, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 12 RBIs).
Cascade pitching leaders — Jack Carr (6-1, 0.69 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 40 1/3 innings), Hummel (6-1, 2.57 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings), Jase Reinke (2-1, 1.97 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 21 1/3 innings), D.J. Soper (2-1, 2.67 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 21 innings), Rausch (0-1, 3 saves, 4.31 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 13 innings).
Outlook — The Cougars outscored their opponents, 159-65, during the regular season while batting .296 as a team and posting a 2.09 team ERA. The winner of District 9 will face the District 10 survivor at 7 p.m. a week from Tuesday at a site to be determined.
