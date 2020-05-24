Nearly three dozen local athletes received 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season all-American accolades from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association this week.
Under normal circumstances, student-athletes earn all-America honors by scoring in the top-eight in the final of an individual event or as a member of a top-eight placing relay event at the NCAA championships. Because the national meet was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, the USTFCCCA opted to honor all student-athletes who declared and were accepted into an individual event at nationals and those relay members who produced the qualifying standards.
The local men’s all-Americans included: Dubuque’s Clayton Hahn and Colfay Pointer; Loras’ Mike Jasa, Patrick Mikel, Tyson Morrison, Carter Oberfoell, Ryan Rogers, Shamari Scott and Josh Smith; and UW-Platteville’s Charlie Gifford and Noah Steiner. Western Dubuque grad Joe Freiburger represented Wartburg College as an all-American.
The local women’s all-Americans included: Dubuque’s Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes, Alison Beeman, Olivia Costley, Caroline Ferguson and Kayla Slowick; Loras’ Jade Griffin, Alexis Alt, Elayna Bahl, Terrianna Black, Michelle Budden, Stevie Lamb, Gabrielle Noland, Alyssa Pfadenhauer and Kassie Rosenbum; and UW-Platteville’s Johanna Meister.
UW-LaCrosse landed former Platteville thrower Skye Digman and former Benton hurdler Emma Lawrence on the all-American list. Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt and Clayton Ridge grad Jaderial Staebler represented Wartburg on the team.
Clarke lands local standouts — Clarke University baseball coach Dan Spain recently received commitments from three local standouts for next season. Bellevue’s Andrew Swartz, Dubuque Senior’s Johnny Blake and Cascade’s Bryce Simon will join the Pride in the fall. Simon previously played at Southeastern Community College and Morehead State University.
Former area student-athletes honored at UNI — Four former area athletes competed for University of Northern Iowa athletic teams that recently received Academic Progress Rate Public Recognition from the NCAA. The awards recognize teams that are in the top 10 percent in their sport’s APR standings. Dubuque Hempstead graduates Addy Kalb and David Holesinger run for the UNI men’s cross country team. Western Dubuque grad Jenna Willer and Dubuque Wahlert grad Natalia Verastegui compete for the women’s swimming & diving team.
Bellevue athletes pick schools — Bellevue’s Isaac Carter and Ben Parker plan to play football at Wartburg College in the fall. TyQuan Strowder will wrestle at the University of Dubuque, and Zach Roeder will wrestle at Loras.
Saint to Augsburg — Prairie du Chien, Wis., standout Traeton Saint will play his college football at Augsburg College in the fall. He rushed for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns as a tailback and made 71 tackles at linebacker for the Blackhawks last season. He was also a four-time state wrestling qualifier.