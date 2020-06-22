A foul ball bounces on the concourse behind the bleachers as a group of pre-teens plays a friendly sandlot game against a wall at Commercial Club Park in Dyersville.
In unison, the boys offer a subtle reminder to a friend closest to the potential souvenir.
“Don’t touch it.”
“Don’t touch it.”
Welcome to the new normal for Iowa high school baseball in the coronavirus era.
Among the strict guidelines for a season that began three weeks later than usual, only personnel from the defensive team can use their hands to touch all baseballs … even if it gently rolls to the feet of an on-deck batter. The two teams have their own set of baseballs for each contest.
“People don’t realize how much of our thought process is on the things that happen outside the white lines,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said Wednesday night after beating Independence. “It’s crazy. There are so many little things to think about, and it complicates things a lot. But they’re all things you have to do if you want to play baseball this season.
“I eat, sleep, drink baseball, and I’m always so pumped for playing on opening day. But that first game of the year, there were so many outside things to worry about. It wasn’t quite the same. After you get going, you get a little used to it, but it’s tough to get used to it. Hopefully, everybody stays clean and we get to play.”
Through the first week of the season, at least six Iowa programs have suspended play for 14 days because of coronavirus concerns. Dubuque Wahlert became the latest on Saturday, when a coach in the program tested positive for COVID-19 despite not showing symptoms.
Since practice opened on June 1, all levels of the Wahlert program strictly followed the protocols and often went above and beyond the guidelines to create a safe environment for coaches, players and spectators. The positive test illustrates just how easy it can be for the virus to infiltrate a program.
Wahlert also provided one of the first glimpses of how different this season would be. During the pregame introductions of the lineups on opening night at Western Dubuque, the players exchanged “air” high-fives and practiced social distancing along the first base foul line.
The post-game handshake line — a staple of sportsmanship for decades — has been put on hold for this summer. And, during practice, dugouts are considered off limits.
“Obviously, social distancing is a big part of the protocol, but there’s a sense of not being together as much because of it,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “When you’re not in a huddle or your players are spread out on the bleachers when you have your usual huddle, you lose a little of that sense of camaraderie.
“There’s still a lot to get used to, and I think my hands are starting to get a little raw with all the hand sanitizer I’ve been using. There are all kinds of little reminders that it’s not the same. But, the game situations have felt pretty much normal.”
Hummel said the Cougars place a wet towel behind the mound so a pitcher doesn’t have to go to his mouth because of dry hands, and the pitcher removes the towel at the end of each defensive inning. Two more staples — chewing sunflower seeds and spitting — remain on the guidelines’ “don’t” list because they increase the risk of transmitting the virus. Players also must have their temperature taken before playing, they are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and bring their own water bottles instead of using a team water jug.
Hummel said he has also assigned coaches and players in his dugout to chase foul balls and put a fresh ball into play. It’s been an adjustment, especially for coaches who would rather strategize than think about throwing in a fresh baseball.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever get used to how it’s been the last couple of weeks,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “We’ve gotten to the point where at least we know what to expect. Guys want to play the game the way they’ve always played it, because it makes them feel comfortable, and you play your best when you’re comfortable.
“Our first game of the year, we had two foul balls that basically landed at our on-deck hitter’s feet. You want to help the other team out, but you can’t touch them. It’s a different game right now.”
Reese has also adjusted to pitch counts. Usually, by the middle of June, pitchers have built up enough endurance to throw the maximum of 110 pitches, but he kept his hurlers in the 60 range during the first week. Many pitchers did not have the opportunity to build up their arms this spring because of shelter-at-home recommendations.
In a typical season, teams practice for three weeks before the first game. This week, they had two.
“We certainly missed that third week,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “But, a lot of people really fell behind by not having pitchers-and-catchers (workouts) in March and April.
“We’re fortunate because we have a pretty veteran team and guys have been able to pick up things pretty quickly once we got going. But there are a lot of defensive situations that we didn’t have time to implement before the first game. We still have quite a bit that we want to work on.”