Jackson Webber has definitely found his groove as this season has progressed.
The Western Dubuque senior fired the fourth-best score with an 80 during a tough final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional on Monday at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City, leading the Bobcats to a third-place team finish with a three-round total of 992.
“I’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season, that’s for sure,” Webber said. “It’s been a lot of extra hours on the range and on the putting greens to get better and take strokes off my card. A lot of extra work.”
Webber finished eighth overall with a three-round total of 90-75-80—245 to earn first team all-conference honors. Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall won medalist honors with a 222 and Linn-Mar claimed the team crown with a 949. Dubuque Hempstead finished seventh out of eight teams with a 1,030.
“He started slow the first couple meets and he was really disappointed,” WD coach Ben Wilson said of Webber. “He’s really put it together lately and become one of the best players not only on our team but in the league. His scoring average from the beginning of the season hasn’t reflected it, but he’s been so strong at the top of our lineup and he’s having a great senior year.”
Brock Wilson placed 10th with a total of 83-82-82—247, and Tyler Skrtich was 12th with an 89-79-84—252 as both earned second team all-conference honors. Jackson Skrtich finished 16th with an 86-77-93—256 to receive honorable mention.
“We did OK, it was tough conditions down there,” Ben Wilson said. “There weren’t a lot of low scores for anybody. We grinded a little bit, and we were hoping to catch Kennedy for second. But their kid earned Athlete of the Year so hat’s off to them. It’s not exactly where we wanted to finish, but it was still a good, solid showing in our conference.”
Hempstead finished fifth in the final round with a 336, powered by Wil Sigwarth’s third-place 79. The senior placed sixth overall with an 82-81-79—242 and earned first team all-conference. Drew Lewis (19th, 261) and Grant Nelson (20th, 262) received honorable mention for the Mustangs.
