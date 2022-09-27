Golf
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Jackson Webber putts during a meet earlier this month at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.

 JESSICA REILLY

Jackson Webber has definitely found his groove as this season has progressed.

The Western Dubuque senior fired the fourth-best score with an 80 during a tough final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional on Monday at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City, leading the Bobcats to a third-place team finish with a three-round total of 992.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.