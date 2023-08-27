02022023-saints13-dk.jpg
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Jake Sondreal turns a corner on Waterloo’s Sam Rinzel during a game last season. Sondreal will be the team’s leading scorer when training camp opens this week.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

The Dubuque Fighting Saints will open training camp this week with eight veterans and four others who skated in games as affiliates-list players last season.

Second-year head coach Kirk MacDonald will welcome 34 players to camp Sept. 1 at ImOn Arena, formerly known as Mystique Community Ice Center and most recently as Dubuque Ice Arena. Last fall, while the arena underwent stabilization and renovation projects, the team spent the first two months commuting to Madison, Wis., for practices.

