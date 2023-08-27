The Dubuque Fighting Saints will open training camp this week with eight veterans and four others who skated in games as affiliates-list players last season.
Second-year head coach Kirk MacDonald will welcome 34 players to camp Sept. 1 at ImOn Arena, formerly known as Mystique Community Ice Center and most recently as Dubuque Ice Arena. Last fall, while the arena underwent stabilization and renovation projects, the team spent the first two months commuting to Madison, Wis., for practices.
The preliminary roster includes 19 forwards, including veterans Gavin Cornforth, Noah Powell, Jake Sondreal and James Reeder, as well as call-ups Michael Barron and Colin Frank. Among the 12 defensemen in camp will be veterans Jayden Jubenvill, Caelum Dick, Fisher Scott and Lucas St. Louis, along with call-ups Julian Brown and Luke Malboeuf.
The returning veterans accounted for 54 goals and 179 points last season, when the Saints went 32-24-5-1 for 70 points and fifth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference standings. Sondreal will be the leading returning scorer with 13 goals and 38 points, while Reeder, Jubenvill and St. Louis all eclipsed the 20-point mark in their first seasons with the Saints.
Recommended for you
The camp roster includes three goaltenders — Kevin Reidler, taken eighth overall in the USHL Draft this spring; 2022 Futures Draft selection Thatcher Bernstein and free agent Luke Marsalek.
Dubuque’s forward group includes five players taken in Phase II of recent USHL Drafts, including Marcus Limpar-Lantz, Saxton Tess, Erik Pahlsson, Michael Valdez and Dubuque native Andrew King. The Futures Draft picks in camp include forwards Bobby Bartell, Charlie Arend, Gavin Lock, Chase LaPinta and Cooper Dennis. And the free agent forwards include St. Louis Blues third-round draft pick Juraj Pekarcik, Teddy Merrill and Josh Guiliani.
The remaining defensemen — Matthew Desiderio, Seamus Powell, John Brown, Joona Vaisanen, Nick Baer and Dryden Allen — are all USHL Phase II Draft selections.