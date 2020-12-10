A capsule look at the Iowa boys basketball season:
River Valley Conference
CASCADE
Coach — Nate McMullen (first season)
Last season — 15-9, 12-7 River Valley
Key retuning players — Cooper Rausch (Sr., 5-9, G), Eli Green (Sr., 6-5, F), Jackson McAleer (Sr., F, 6-5)
Promising newcomers — Tanner Simon (Jr. 5-10), Justin Roling (Jr. 6-2), Cole McDermott (So., C, 6-6)
Outlook — The Cougars look to replace four all-conference players in Alex Aitchison, Michael Trumm, Carter Green and Caden Reinke from last year’s squad that finished third in the conference. Returning starters Cooper Rausch and Eli Green should provide stability in an otherwise inexperienced lineup. Cascade will rely on its size and length as an advantage both on offense and defense as it looks to compete once again near the top of its conference.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Chet Knake (fifth season, 63-92 overall)
Last season — 7-12, 6-11 River Valley
Key retuning players — Cole Heim (Jr., 5-9, G), Colby Sieverding (Jr., 5-9, G), Jackson Mueller (Jr. 6-3, C), Ethan Klemme (Jr., 6-4, C), Liam Dunne (Jr. 5-10, F), Nick Deppe (Sr., 5-11, G), Max Jackson (Sr., 5-10, G)
Promising newcomers — Jensen Wedeking (So., 6-2, G), Garret Roth (Jr., 6-1, F), Tyler Nemmers (Jr., 5-11, G)
Outlook — Bellevue will have an experienced backcourt with 2020 honorable mention all-conference pick Colby Sierverding (11 ppg) and assist leader Cole Heim directing the offense. The Comets hope to get a scoring boost from big men Jackson Mueller and Ethan Klemme with increased playing time this season as they look to move up from the middle of the pack in the league.
Tri-Rivers Conference
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Joel Sieverding
Last season — 5-17, 4-8 Tri-Rivers
Key retuning players — Carson Michels (Sr. 6-0, G), Aza Berthel (Sr. 5-7, G), Jake Anderson (Sr., 5-8, G), Tristian Pfiffner (Sr., 6-4, F)
Promising newcomers — Nolan Tracy (Jr., 6-2, F), Nick Saeugling (Jr., 6-2, F), Evan Scott (So. 5-6, G)
Outlook — The Mohawks’ offense will hinge on 2020 first team all-conference guard Carson Michels (20 ppg) as he leads the team in his senior season. They will be quick and experienced as seniors Aza Berthel and Jake Anderson join Michels in the backcourt, but will need to find scoring and rebounding from their bigs to finish near the top of the league.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Justin Olind (13th season, 109-167 at Ed-Co; 133-207 overall)
Last season — 15-10, 6-8 Tri-Rivers
Key retuning players — Parker Rochford (Sr., 6-0, G), Keegan Hansel (Sr., 6-0, F), Korey Putz (Jr., 5-11, G), Quinton Hess (Sr., 6-1, F), Kody Hoeger (Sr., 6-3, G), Jake Jones (Sr., 6-0, F), Jack Wiskus (Jr., 6-4, F).
Promising newcomers — Mason Ashline (Jr., 6-3, F), Konnor Putz (Jr., 5-11, G)
Outlook — Last year’s run to the Substate 3 championship game should provide fuel for the Vikings to take the next step. They lost Spencer Staner and Riley Ashline from the starting lineup but return Parker Rochford (15 ppg), Keegan Hansel (5 ppg) and Korey Putz (8 ppg). Ed-Co will bring a lot of speed and intensity to the floor as it looks to make another deep postseason run.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Eric Crooner (fifth season, 17-26 at Maquoketa Valley)
Last season — 9-13, 6-8 Tri Rivers
Key retuning players — Andre Holtz (Sr., 5-11, G), Owen Mensen (Sr., 6-0, G), Miguel Bojorquez (Sr., 6-0, G/F), AJ Ambundo (Jr., 6-0, G), Avery Holz (So., 5-8, G), Andrew Hildebrand (Sr., 6-4, F), Mitch Heims (Sr., 5-8, G), DeVante Strickland (Sr., 6-3, F), Tony Offerman (Sr., 6-1, G), Landen Deutmeyer (Jr., 6-2, F), Brock Daack (Jr., 6-1, G)
Promising newcomers — Brock TrenKamp (Jr. 6-1, G/F), Lucas Orcutt (6-2, G/F)
Outlook — The Wildcats return their top four scorers from a year ago as they look to move up toward the top of the pack in the Tri-Rivers. They will need to get increased production from their post play as the bulk of their scoring comes from the backcourt. Returning all-conference guards Andrew Holtz, Avery Holtz and AJ Ambundo lead an experienced, deep and athletic group that hopes to make some noise in the postseason.
Upper Iowa Conference
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Kyle Sperfslage (10th season, 107-92 overall)
Last season — 3-20, 2-14 Upper Iowa
Key retuning players — Caleb Helle (Jr., 6-0, F), Caden Palmer (Jr., 6-1, G), William Spielbauer (Jr., 6-1, G), Brady Behrend (Sr., 6-0, F), Boston Pierce (Jr., 6-1, G), Oakley Harbaugh (Jr., 6-0, F), Aydan Milard (Sr., 6-3, F), Karston Gebhardt (Sr., 6-0, F), Tyler Wilwert (Sr., 5-10, F)
Outlook — All-conference returnees Caleb Helle (12 ppg) and Caden Palmer (10 ppg) look to get the Eagles back on track after struggling through last year. They will feature a lot of players with varsity experience, which should bode well for a team looking to turn the corner and win the close games. Experience and versatility will be their strengths as they look to climb the ladder and be competitive in the Upper Iowa Conference.