Cameron Fens knew this game was a chance to leave an impression.
So that’s what he did, and Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery was front and center to take it all in.
Dubuque Hempstead’s 6-foot-11 monster in the middle dropped a game-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Mustangs played their finest game of the season on Tuesday night in a 71-54 upset of Class 4A No. 3-ranked Iowa City West in Iowa City.
“We were talking before the season with the coaching staff, and we knew this was going to be a big game with everyone watching,” Fens said moments before entering Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night as a guest of the Hawkeyes for their Big Ten matchup with Indiana. “I knew it was a big game, I’m getting recruited by (Iowa), so going in I was really excited for it.”
The senior big man has been a dominant force in the paint for Hempstead (5-4) this season, averaging 18.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. While the final results have been up and down so far for the Mustangs, Fens opened the game against the Trojans (7-1) with a hammering dunk that set the tone for the upset.
“One nice thing about Cam this year is that the bigger the game, the better he’s played,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “He played like that against Senior, against Wahlert, and in Rock Island, and Fran was there for that one, too. He’s come up big for us in big games this year and Tuesday was no different.”
The Hawkeyes have had their eyes on Fens since this past summer, and while Iowa hasn’t delivered an offer yet, Fens did visit the campus on a football weekend in the fall and attended the basketball game on Thursday night. Fens has been speaking more regularly with assistant coach Billy Taylor than McCaffery, but his performance on Tuesday certainly may land him a little more attention moving forward.
“He’s unique,” Deutsch said. “Not a lot of kids have his size and build. Basketball is still a game where you want to dominate around the rim, and Cam’s been showing night in and night out that he’s able to do that. He has amazing athleticism and can finish at the rim at a high percentage. College coaches are seeing his body and athleticism and projecting 4-5 years down the road what kind of player he’s going to be.”
In addition to talking with the Hawkeyes, Fens has been in touch with Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Indiana State and Creighton.
“I’m staying open for sure,” Fens said. “I’d definitely say Iowa is up there for my top schools, and just them recruiting me is cool because that’s a school I’ve always wanted to play for. But I’m definitely keeping my mind and options open.”
Following a loss last week to Cedar Rapids Jefferson where the Mustangs allowed 73 points, Deutsch challenged his team to pick it up on the defensive end. They responded against the Trojans, blitzing out to a 51-31 advantage in the second half to pull away.
“The message was sent and the message was definitely received,” Deutsch said. “We had a fantastic two days at practice and they played extremely hard and played with a competitive spirit that was nice to see them respond with. They were locked in with the offensive and defensive game plans.”
Now, it’ll be about using this momentum heading into the most important part of the season.
“We came in hot at the beginning and in the second half we really rallied together and pulled away,” Fens said. “We played great on offense and defense and didn’t let off the gas. We’re going to have to keep this train going into the rest of the season and see where it takes us.”