The University of Dubuque women’s soccer team recently returned home from a goodwill trip to Costa Rica.
During the trip, the Spartans participated in a mini soccer clinic in which they provided nearly 40 pairs of soccer cleats and other soccer equipment to those in need. Dubuque was also scheduled to play three friendly games against Saprissa FF, Heredia FF and Dimas FF during its stay.
‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our women’s soccer players here at UD and a highlight of their four years with the program,” coach Jason Berna said. “This international trip is a real eye-opening experience in one of the world’s most bio-diverse places in the world. It is hard to describe how beautiful the landscape of Costa Rica actually is.
“(It’s an opportunity to) enjoy the travel/sightseeing, compete against great competition and immerse themselves in a different culture so that each player will know the meaning of Pura Vida.”
Berna has led eight different University of Dubuque teams on international trips, including seven to Costa Rica and one to Ireland.
Spartans picked to win A-R-C — The University of Dubuque men’s soccer team has been picked as the preseason favorite to win the American Rivers Conference championship this fall. The Spartans received five of the nine first-place votes for 60 points, while Loras (54 points) and Luther (52) earned two each. Dubuque went 13-4-1 overall and 8-0 in the A-R-C last season and will be guided by first-year coach Scott Lennon, who previously coached at Clarke University.
Duhawks top women’s poll — The Loras College women’s soccer team has been picked to repeat as A-R-C champions in the conference’s preseason coaches poll. The Duhawks, who are ranked No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Coaches Poll, received all eight first-place votes in the A-R-C poll. Simpson, Luther, and the University of Dubuque rounded out the top five.
Last year, coach Matt Pucci’s team advanced to the NCAA Division III Final Four and finished 21-1-2 overall, 8-0 in conference play.
UNI athletes feted for academics — University of Northern Iowa junior swimmer Natalia Verastegui and sophomore track athlete Libby Wedewer, both former Dubuque Wahlert standouts, earned the Commissioners’ Academic Excellence Award from the Missouri Valley Conference.
To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes are required to post a GPA of at least 3.50 for each of the previous two semesters, maintain a 3.20 cumulative GPA, and have participated in at least two years of competition.
The MVC honor roll included UNI freshman Michael Duax, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout basketball player. To qualify, a student-athlete must record a grade point average of at least 3.20 for a specific term as a member of an athletics team and be enrolled full time during the term in which they earned the honor.
Michels earns Emil S. Liston nomination — Clarke University women’s basketball player Giana Michels, a former Bellevue High School standout, has been selected as the Heart of America Conference nominee for the NAIA’s prestigious Emil S. Liston Award.
The Emil S. Liston Award is named in honor of the NAIA’s first executive secretary and the prime mover behind the men’s basketball tournament, this award has been presented annually since 1950 to one junior men’s and women’s basketball player who has shown high athletic and scholastic achievement.
Michels earned second-team all-conference and made the league’s all-defensive team. She finished the season as the team’s third leading scorer at 11.5 points per game as well as grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game and dishing out 2.2 assists per game. Michels also earned a spot as a Heart Scholar-Athlete with a 3.81 GPA.
The winner of the Emil S. Liston Award will be announced on NAIA Awards Day on Sept. 15.
Runde to Kirkwood — Former Dubuque Hempstead standout pitcher Logan Runde will transfer to Kirkwood Community College after beginning his collegiate baseball career at Iowa Western, which underwent a coaching change this summer. Runde will be reunited with Hempstead teammate Zach Sabers at Kirkwood.
