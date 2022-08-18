The University of Dubuque women’s soccer team recently returned home from a goodwill trip to Costa Rica.

During the trip, the Spartans participated in a mini soccer clinic in which they provided nearly 40 pairs of soccer cleats and other soccer equipment to those in need. Dubuque was also scheduled to play three friendly games against Saprissa FF, Heredia FF and Dimas FF during its stay.

