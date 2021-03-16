Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Duax was a dynamic game-changer this season on the basketball court.
Most teams game-planned specifically to slow him down. If they didn’t, Duax ran roughshod — and sometimes even when they did focus on him.
The Mustangs’ phenomenal senior guard received Iowa Class 4A all-state first-team honors today with the release of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams.
Duax ranked third in 4A this season with 416 points, and that includes missing a game due to injury. The University of Northern Iowa recruit finished second in his class with 166 made field goals and topped 1,000 career points with Hempstead this season.
Duax finished with averages of 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, leading the team in each category as the Mustangs closed the season with a 15-5 record and Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship.
Waukee’s Tucker DeVries was selected as Mr. Basketball 2021 after leading the Warriors to the Class 4A state title. He is the son of Drake University coach Darian DeVries and the senior will play for his father next season with the Bulldogs after averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.
West Delaware senior guard Kyle Kelley earned second-team honors in Class 3A, and Western Dubuque’s Dylan Johnson was named to the third team.
Kelley lifted the Hawks to a 10-12 record this season, leading the team with 20.1 points per game. He also added 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Johnson, a senior forward committed to play at NAIA Morningside next season, led the charge for the Bobcats’ first trip to the state tournament since 2012. Johnson led the Bobcats with 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and also added 2.7 assists per contest. The 6-foot-6 big man could also stroke it from beyond the arc, making a team-best 54 treys this season.
Dyersville Beckman’s Padraig Gallagher was a second-team selection in Class 2A, stepping to the forefront and powering the Trailblazers back to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
After the loss of leading scorer Mason White to a knee injury, the sophomore guard took over and led the Blazers with 13.6 points per game. He also added 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.
In Class 1A, Bellevue Marquette’s Carson Michels was named to the second team and Edgewood-Colesburg’s Parker Rochford made the third team.
At one point, Michels was the second-leading scorer in all of Iowa, regardless of class, until the Mohawks’ season ended early in the postseason. The senior guard still finished fourth in 1A with 553 points this season, and ranked first in free throws made with 139. He closed with averages of 29.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Rochford, a senior, led the Vikings in points (359), assists (110) and steals (65) this season. He held averages of 16.3 points, 5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.