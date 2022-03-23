A former Loras College captain took the reins of a Power Five college basketball program on Sunday.
Chris Jans, who starred for the Duhawks from 1987 through 1991, accepted the head coaching position at Mississippi State University, of the Southeastern Conference, shortly after leading Western Athletic Conference champion New Mexico State to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He led the Aggies to unprecedented success during his five seasons at the helm, posting a 122-32 record and three trips to the NCAA tournament.
“I was raised on defense and rebounding and toughness,” Jans told HailState.com. “I was raised on an old-school way of basketball. I didn’t realize at the time back when I played (at Loras) it was going to help me so much as a young coach, but my foundation was all about that kind of stuff. So, as a young head coach — I was 26 when I got my first junior college job — I was told by someone smarter than me to use the acronym KISS. Keep It Simple Stupid. That’s what I did. I coached what I knew. I didn’t try to reinvent the wheel. It served me well at a young age and certainly since then, I’ve been exposed to so much.”
Jans, who also coached at Bowling Green, owns an impressive .765 winning percentage (143-44) through his six seasons as an NCAA Division I head men’s basketball coach. He ranks fourth nationally among active head coaches behind only Gonzaga’s Mark Few (.837), Kansas’ Bill Self (.768) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (.766). Jans’ 143 career wins is one of the highest totals for a head coach over his first six seasons in NCAA history.
Jans’ resume also includes junior college head coaching experience at Kirkwood Community College, Independence Community College, Howard College and Chipola College. He has been an assistant at Elmhurst College, Grand View College, Idaho, Illinois State and Wichita State.
Jans was a three-year starter at Loras and was named a captain as a senior. During his time in Dubuque, the Fairbank, Iowa, native helped the Duhawks break 16 scoring records and two NCAA Division III records for 3-point shooting.
Former Loras assistant takes over Illini — A former Loras women’s basketball coach has been hired to try to build the University of Illinois into a winner. Shauna Green, a Clinton, Iowa, native is 156-75 in eight seasons as a head coach.
She started her head coaching career at Loras, where she went 29-25 in two seasons beginning in 2006. She also earned her master’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in athletic administration from Loras.
“I truly believe the time is now for the program and we will work tirelessly to build it into a championship program,” Green told FightingIllini.com.
Green was chosen Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year three times while leading Dayton to five conference regular-season championships and a 127-50 record over six years. The Flyers went 26-6 this season, finishing first in the league in the regular season and beating DePaul in the NCAA tournament.
Heiar wins national championship — Greg Heiar, a 46-year-old Dubuque Wahlert graduate and a former colleague of Jans at Wichita State, coached Northwest Florida State College to the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship this weekend in Hutchinson, Kan. The Raiders defeated No. 1-seed Salt Lake Community College, 83-67, in the championship game.
Heiar, who has more than 20 years of coaching experience, most recently served as an assist+++ant at East Tennessee State following three seasons at Louisiana State, where he was an associate head coach in 2019. Heiar also held assistant coaching stints at Wichita State (2011-17), Southern Mississippi (2009-11), Chipola College (2003-04) and Loras College (2002-03).
Heiar served as the head coach at Chipola from 2004-09. He began his career as a student assistant at Mount St. Clare College in 2000 and became a graduate assistant at Loras in 2001.
Woodward headed to Frozen Four — Nick Woodward, a defenseman from Dubuque Senior, will wrap up his senior year at Augsburg University by playing in the NCAA Division III Frozen Four this weekend at the Herb Brooks Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. The Auggies defeated St. Norbert, 4-1, on Saturday to reach the national semifinals for the third time in program history, joining the 1984 and 1988 squads.
No. 4-ranked Augsburg (25-4-0) will face top-ranked Adrian College (29-1-0) at 2 p.m. Friday, while Geneseo State (23-3-0) will face the University of New England (23-3-0) in the other semifinal. Adrian defeated Augsburg, 5-2, on Dec. 30 in Adrian, Mich., in the only other meeting between the two teams this season.
Woodward has contributed five goals, 10 points and 12 penalty minutes in 29 games while posting a plus-16 rating.
Ragen named 3rd-team all-American — University of Dubuque senior Peter Ragen, an Orland Park, Ill., native earned National Association of Basketball Coaches third-team all-American accolades last week. He led the Spartans, who won their second straight American Rivers Conference regular-season and tournament titles, in points per game (16.86) while averaging 5.61 rebounds and 1.68 assists per game. He also collected 32 steals and 17 blocked shots in 28 games played. He moved into the Spartans’ all-time top 10 with 1,455 points.
Hemm leads Loras into national rankings — The American Rivers Conference named Loras freshman pitcher Ashlyn Hemm as its softball pitcher of the week for the third time this season after she led the Duhawks to a 6-1 week. Hemm also received the Louisville Slugger/Wilson NFCA Division III Pitcher of the Week award on Tuesday.
Over the seven games, the Port Byron, Ill., native held opponents to a 0.68 batting average and recorded 58 total strikeouts, allowing only one run and eight hits over 37 innings. She entered this week with 128 strikeouts, tops at the NCAA Division III level.
Also on Tuesday, the Duhawks (13-1) received their first-ever ranking in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top-25 Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 25 in NCAA Division III.
Loras baseball up to No. 15 — The Loras baseball team improved seven spots to No. 15 in the D3baseball.com Top-25 Poll on Tuesday, one week after earning the first ranking in program history. The Duhawks (16-0) own Division III’s longest active winning streak, six more than Roger Williams College’s 10-game streak.
UD’s Doyle earns weekly award — The Midwest Lacrosse Conference named the University of Dubuque’s Ryan Doyle as its defensive player of the week. The Brighton, Mich., native had seven caused turnovers and eight ground balls in a win over Illinois Tech on Saturday. He had four caused turnovers and six ground balls Wednesday against Augustana (Ill.).
Fox shines for Whitewater — Hayden Fox, a senior right-handed pitcher from Stockton, Ill., led No. 14-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater to an 11-3 victory over Carroll in Pensacola, Fla., on Friday. He struck out four and scattered five hits in six innings to earn his first win of the season.
Kopp to UW-Platteville — Cuba City’s Beau Kopp, the Telegraph Herald football player of the year, will continue his career close to home at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association small-school all-state honorable mention as a quarterback and punter and was the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League Offensive Player of the Year after going 146-for-244 for 2,143 yards and 24 touchdowns, 98 rushing attempts for 416 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he made 55 solo tackles, 71 total tackles, 14 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and one fumble return touchdown.