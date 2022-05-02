The University of Dubuque hopes its latest partnership can help it become one of the top NCAA Division III athletic programs in the nation.
It certainly should add to the Spartans' recruiting pitch.
The UD athletic department today, in partnership with INFLCR Exchange, launched a new platform -- Success NIL Exchange -- to help its student-athletes maximize their potential with Name, Image and Likeness agreements.
Dubuque is the first Division III school to partner with INFLCR Exchange.
"I am excited about this opportunity for student-athletes who choose to participate, and for the partners who support them," UD President Jeffrey F. Bullock said in a statement. "INFLCR Exchange provides the technology and the accountability to support student-athletes who choose to participate in an NIL relationship, a meeting space for business and other participants to connect with student-athletes, and the required education and reporting oversight to support us in complying with the continuing evolution of NCAA NIL rules and policies."
The platform will “provide opportunities for our student-athletes at an advanced level only seen in elite NCAA Division I programs,” according to a release from the UD athletic department. “Success NIL Exchange, a free service to student-athletes and the commercial enterprises that use it, will help the Department of Athletics customize and manage NIL reporting, while providing approved businesses, collectives, and individuals with a customized portal for communicating directly with student-athletes and fulfilling NIL transactions.”
Businesses or individuals who register with Success NIL Exchange will be provided access to a searchable database of players that can be filtered to fit certain criteria. Prospective partners would then be allowed to communicate directly with the student-athlete or their representative to start discussions about a potential NIL deal.
Such agreements could be for autographs, promoting brands on social media, third-party media endorsements, running camps or clinics, providing private sports lessons, personal appearances and more.
INFLCR and UD would not be party to negotiations.
Businesses are eligible to begin signing up today at https://bit.ly/3LCbBRn. UD plans to opt its student-athletes in to the platform, and they may opt out if they chose.
The platform is expected to be ready for interactions later this month.
"University of Dubuque is making a powerful statement by investing in an INFLCR Local Exchange for their student-athletes,” INFLCR founder and president Jim Cavale said. “It reiterates that NIL resources and opportunities should be accessible to all collegiate athletes, not just elite Division I programs. UD is setting the path for other D-III institutions, and we're thrilled to provide them the technology to do so."