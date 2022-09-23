Hunter Putman tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score as the Bellevue football team blitzed past North Cedar, 48-0, on Friday night in Clarence, Iowa.
Riley Carrier scored two touchdowns for the Comets (2-3, 2-2), one on the ground and another on a pass from Putman.
Gavin Roling caught a long TD pass from Putman to open the scoring, then Putman tossed a 32-yard TD to Cameron Casel. Carrier scored on a 6-yard run before Putman plunged into the end zone from 2-yards out. Putman connected with Carrier on a 35-yard TD hookup to put the game out of reach.
Beckman Catholic 89, Postville 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers (4-1, 1-1) might have been the tiniest bit angry after last week’s loss in the final play, as Beckman absolutely housed the Pirates (0-5, 0-2).
Waterloo Columbus 42, Cascade 14 -- At Waterloo, Iowa: The Cougars (3-2, 1-1) suffered a letdown on the road after last week's big win, as the tough Sailors (2-3, 1-1) controlled the contest.
West Delaware 35, Center Point-Urbana 7 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks put together a complete game and stifled the Stormin’ Pointers at home.
Vinton-Shellsburg 41, Maquoketa 0 — At Vinton, Iowa: The Cardinals (1-4, 0-1) couldn’t get anything going against the Vikings (2-3, 1-0) in the tough road defeat.
East Buchanan 48, Maquoketa Valley 12 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Wildcats were outmatched by the Buccaneers on the road.
Starmont 40, Clayton Ridge 6 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles were overpowered by the Stars at home.
ILLINOIS
Forreston 46, Galena 14 — At Forreston, Ill.: The Pirates couldn’t slow down the high-powered Cardinals on the road.
River Ridge 52, Rockford Christian Life 28 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats (2-3, 2-2) continued their momentum with another win in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Tyson Richard went a perfect 11-for-11 for 223 yards and two touchdowns passing, and also rushed for a TD as the Cubans (1-5) let out all their frustrations on Parkview/Albany to get the program its first win of the season.
Richard opened the scoring by throwing a 16-yard TD pass to Will Busch, and then the Cubans scored on a 22-yard punt return by Logan Gallaher. Darrian Cummins added a 19-yard TD run for a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Cummins scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and Richard tossed a 44-yard TD to Henry Kruser. Carter Donar returned an interception for a touchdown and Busch scored again on a 30-yard punt return in the all-around effort for the Cubans.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 14, Southwestern/East Dubuque 6 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Charlie Wiegel’s interception in the end zone with 26 seconds remaining capped a strong defensive performance for the Knights (4-2, 3-1) in the road win over the WarCats (3-3, 1-3).
Wiegel opened the scoring on a 7-yard TD reception from Jacob Duerr for a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. The WarCats tied it in the second quarter when Hayden Schemmel rushed for a 12-yard score.
The Knights scored the game-winner on Nate Lawrence’s 47-yard TD reception from Duerr with 7:23 to play. Max Wienen caught the two-point conversion pass from Duerr.
Darlington 20, Mineral Point 7 — At Darlington, Wis.: The defenses stood tall, but the Redbirds ultimately did enough to pull away from the Pointers. After falling into a 7-0 hole, Breylin Goebel scored on TD runs of 4 and 6 yards before Tye Christ iced it for the Redbirds with a 60-yard TD run with 10:31 to play.
Belleville 49, Fennimore 0 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles couldn’t get anything going against Belleville.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Prairie du Chien 3, Platteville 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Jaxcyn Berntgen delivered 32 assists, 23 digs and four blocks, but the Hillmen fell to the Blackhawks on Thursday, 20-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19.
Richland Center 3, Lancaster 1 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Kelsey NeCollins nailed 15 kills, but the Flying Arrows lost on Thursday, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Platteville 3, Carleton 0 — At Milwaukee: Emma Carlson had 11 kills with four aces, and Sam Rossetti added 10 assists and six digs as the Pioneers swept, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15.
Central Methodist 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Cora Vyhnanek delivered 27 assists and 11 digs, but the Pride were swept by Central Methodist, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13.
