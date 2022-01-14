For years, the strength of Dubuque Hempstead’s lineup has depended on the big guys at the back end, with a few exceptions.
The Mustangs are a little deeper this year.
The big guys did their jobs again in Thursday’s 66-10 victory over crosstown rival Senior at Nora Gymnasium, but the rest of the lineup gave the Mustangs a solid start and an emphatic finish.
“I think our wrestling speaks for itself,” said Hempstead’s Dawson Fish, who closed the dual with a pin at 126 pounds. “I think our team has what it takes. We don’t have a weak spot at any weight.”
The Mustangs’ Gable Brooks opened the dual at 132 with a first-period fall, pinning the Rams’ Tyler Smith in 1 minute and 46 seconds.
“Absolutely the greatest thing ever. I’ve never gotten to come to Senior before and it was awesome to get to come here, in Nora Gym and just absorb the fans,” Brooks said. “I love it.”
Senior’s Seth Connolly followed with an 11-2 major decision over Kyrie Tate at 138, but the Mustangs (6-0) went on a run from there and the Rams (2-7) never got any closer.
“Great energy in the gym tonight,” Senior coach Ian Sommerville said. “Right now they’re the better team, but we just keep working. We’re young, and we’ll be back.”
Jackson Ruden withstood an early flurry from Senior’s Louiss Bunscocan at 145, eventually turning a reversal into a pin at the 1:25 mark.
Cole Rettenmaier followed with a pin of Sam Scott in 3:23 at 152, before Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle won perhaps the night’s most anticipated matchup, winning a 5-1 decision over Beau Healey at 160. Schaeztle, a Senior transfer, was the 152-pound fifth-place medalist for the Mustangs at last season’s Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
Cole Theill (170) followed with a pin of Brayden Hollister in 1:33 and Jack Rheingans (182) pinned Thomas Hanson in 2:33.
Antonio Nava extended Hempstead’s run to six consecutive wins with a pin in 3:56 over Ethan Manders at 195. Nava was trailing, 10-2, at the time of the fall.
“We feel pretty comfortable with the guys we’ve got down low … and then our big guys are progressing, too,” said Hempstead assistant coach Brett Haas. “We love getting those pins tonight at 182 and from 195. Those two guys are moving in the right direction, too.”
JoJo Lewis made it four straight Hempstead pins with his win over JJ Wright in 1:39 at 220, but Rams heavyweight Cohen Pfohl finally stopped the Mustangs’ run with a pin of Zach Conlon in 1:50.
Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins pinned Mason Besler in 3:49 at 106 and Mitchell Murphy won another anticipated showdown against the Rams’ Alex Kirman, 10-4, at 113 before Evan Bratten pinned Jordan Quinn in 2:52 at 120.
Hempstead’s Fish capped the dual with a pin of Jaxon Roling in 3:44 at 126.
“Always feels good to end on a high note,” Fish said.