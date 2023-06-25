GABE AUER
School: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three varsity letters in cross country… four varsity letters in soccer… one varsity letter in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.96 GPA… National Honor Society… MVC All-Academic in soccer… basketball and cross country in 2022 & 2023… Merit Scholarship UW-Platteville… American Legion Award
BEAU BAKER
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Loras College
Athletic highlights: two letters in football… one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.21 GPA… National Honor Society… Academic All-Conference and All-State in football… St. Joseph’s Scholarship… Carter Ray Giese Sportsmanship Scholarship, American Citizenship Award, Iowa Bar Association Award… Shrine Bowl
THOMAS BLAIR
School: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters track… two letters baseball… one letter cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.96 GPA… Senior Scholar… MVC Academic All-Conference, Academic All-State… Athletic Booster Club Scholarship… Quiz Bowl… FBLA…
WILLIAM BUSCH
School: Cuba City
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: two varsity letters in football… two varsity letters in basketball… two varsity letters in baseball… baseball state champion 2022
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.75 GPA… Student Council Member… UW-P Academic Merit… CCHS Bob Rabbi Beinborn Scholarship
NICHOLAS BURKHARD
School: Platteville
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: 3.84 GPA… Academic Medallion… Delta 3 Engineering Scholarship, Platteville Kiwanis Scholarship… PHS Endowed Scholarship
RILEY CARRIER
School: Bellevue
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in football… three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA… High Honor Roll… Dean’s List at EICC… Academic All-Conference in Track… Academic All-District in football… UW-P Opportunity Scholarship… Bellevue State Bank Scholarship… Law Enforcement Scholarship… Bellevue Masonic Lodge Scholarship… Comet Star Scholarship… Silver Cord… KWWL Best in Class Award… Governors Scholar Honoree
NATHAN CASEY
School: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Class Valedictorian… 35 ACT Composite… AP Scholar with Distinction… Academic High Honor Roll… Senior Scholar Award… B.J. Forkenbrock Award… Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award… Donald G. Schiel & Helen L. Williams Award… Des Moines Register Academic All-State… Iowa Flagship Award… Kwo-Tseng Lee Scholarship… Western Dubuque Booster Club Scholarship… FBLA State Champion… Pat Murphy Citizenship Award
TOMMY COUTCHIE
School: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two varsity letters in basketball… one varsity letter in baseball… one varsity letter in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA… National Honor Society… MVC All-Academic Team in tennis and basketball 2022 & 2023… Iowa Scholars Award… Military Officers Association of America Award… Bernie Saggau Award… Fr. James Chapman Memorial Award… Student Senate… Kairos Leader
CARTER DAVIS
School: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: Participated in soccer for four years
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA… AP Scholar…
ANDREW DAY
School: Dubuque Senior
College: Loras College
Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis… two letters in baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.18 GPA… National Honor Society Vice President… American Legion Boys State Delegate… MVC Academic All-Conference… Highest Honors… Loras College St. Joseph Scholarship… Loras College DuSTEM Scholarship… Dutrac Community Credit Union Scholarship… O’Connor & Thomas Trust Scholarship… Culver’s Foundation Scholarship… Silver Cord
NOAH DEIS
School: Platteville
College: University of Minnesota-Mankato
Athletic highlights: four letters cross country… three letters track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA… Academic Medallion… Belcan Scholarship… Platteville Community Donors Scholarship
ALEXANDER DEWITT
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: two letters in football… one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation… AP Scholar with Distinction… National Honor Society… Governor’s Scholar Award… Honor Roll… Layal Scholar Award ISU… Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Scholarship… Chaplain Jim “Burley” Hansel Memorial Scholarship… Church Volunteer
DEREK DIGMAN
School: Platteville
College: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: three letters football… three letters basketball, three letters golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.82 GPA… Platteville Community Donors Scholarship… Community First Bank Scholarship… Ralph & Ruth Balliette Scholarship
BENJAMIN DONATH
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: two letters in football… two letters in basketball… three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.81 GPA… Honor Roll… National Honor Society… MVC All-Academic Team…
JACKSON DOYLE
School: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: 3.84 GPA… AP Scholar with distintion… Loyal Scholar Scholarship… Math Club… Quiz Bowl
JACOB DUERR
School: Scales Mound
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters football… four letters basketball… three letters baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.86 GPA… National Honor Society… Honor Roll… Scales Mound Honor Scholar…Apple River State Bank Community Commitment Award… Jo Daviess County Republican Memorial Scholarship… Emelia Maria Johnson-Tabakoff Education & Research Foundation Scholarship… Morhardt Family Ag Scholarship… Ronald Webster Memorial Scholarship… Thomas J. Williams Memorial Scholarship… William “Bill” Reed Memorial Scholarship… Galena Rotary Jennifer Purdy Scholarship… Scales Mound Community Foundation Hornets All-In Scholarship… FFA Alumni Scholarship
SAMUEL EATON
School: Galena
College: Grinnell College
Athletic highlights: four letters track… three letters cross country… two letters football
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.07 GPA… National Honor Society… Quill and Scroll Award… IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award… NUIC Academic Achievement Award… Presidential Academic Achievement Award… Illinois State Scholar… Grinnell Choice Scholarship… Knights of Columbus Scholarship… Galena Education Foundation Scholarship… Christopher Saam Memorial Scholarship… Jo Carroll Energy Scholarship… Lend a Hand Scholarship… Galena Rotary-Jennifer Purdy Scholarship
DUKE FALEY
School: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four varsity letters in track & field… three varsity letters in basketball… Drake Relays Champion in Discus 2023… MVC Athlete of the Year Track & Field 2023
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Student Body President… KWWL :Best of Class” Award, Ap Scholar with Distinction Award, National Merit Commended Scholar Award… 2022/2023 IBCA Academic All-State Team… Two-time MVC All-Academic in track and basketball
PATRICK FITZGERALD
School: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: three varsity letters in baseball… two varsity letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.82 GPA… National Honor Society… MVC All-Academic in Basketball 2021/2022 & 2022/2023… MVC All-Academic in baseball and golf in 2022 & 2023… Forever Scholarship at Iowa State University
DUSTIN FOHT
School: Dubuque Senior
College: Loras College
Athletic highlights: varsity letters in baseball, football and track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.86 GPA… National Honors Society… Dubuque Senior Academic Team… MVC All-Academic Honors… Academic Excellence Awards… Volunteered for Miracle League
JACOB FURLONG
School: Galena
College: University of Nebraska
Athletic highlights: three letters golf… two letters basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.23 GPA… National Honor Society… Illinois State Scholar… Presidential Academic Achievement Award… NUIC Academic Award… IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award…Gasser True Value Scholarship… Knights of Columbus Scholarship… NWILED John Cooke III Memorial Entrepreneurial Scholarship… VFW Scholarship… Thomas Moore Illinois Electric Cooperative Memorial Scholarship… Lend a Hand Scholarship… Galena Rotary-Jennifer Purdy Scholarship… Jo Daviess County Association for Home and Community Education Scholarship/// ENF Legacy Award
NATHAN GILL
School: Western Dubuque
College: Kettering University
Athletic highlights: three letters football… three letters wrestling… one letter track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA… MVC All-Academic… Kettering Excellence and Academic Scholarship… Boy Scouts… Math tutor
ISAIAH HAMMERAND
School: Western Dubuque
College: Wartburg College
Athletic highlights: three letters cross country… three letters track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA… National Merit Scholarship… WDHS Academic Award
TYLER HESSELING
School: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: two varsity letters in football
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA… National Honor Society… Academic All-District Football 2022 & 2023… Interact Club… FCA Member
TYSON HILL
School: Cascade
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: one letter football… one letter soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.72 GPA… High Honor Roll… Academic All-State… Dubuque Rescue Mission Volunteer… Mathew: 25 Volunteer
WILL HOEFER
School: Western Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: two letters basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… MVC All-Academic… NICC 1966 Scholarship… KWWL Best of Class 2023… WDHS Academic Awards… Sophomore Young Author Award
ROBERT HOWES
School: Dubuque Senior
College: Simpson College
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country… three letters in track and field
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.77 GPA… National Honor Society… MVC Academic ALL-Conference in track, cross country and swim… Robert G Harris Scholarship… Simpson Merit Scholarship
LUCAS JANSEN
School: Benton High School
College: Undecided
Athletic highlights: three letters in football… two letters in basketball… three letters in track and field
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.86 GPA… Four Years on Honor Roll
CALEB KASS
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country… two letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: Honor Roll… 3.9 GPA… National Honor Society… AP Scholar Award… UNI Panther Impact Award… Cottingham & Butler Scholarship Award
CALEB KLEIN
School: Western Dubuque
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters baseball… two letters basketball… two letters track… two letters football
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.67 GPA… High Honor Roll… All-State Academic
TREVOR KLEIN
School: Bellevue Marquette
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: four letters cross country… four letters soccer… two letters basketball… one letter golf… one letter track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.75 GPA… National Honor Society… High Honor Roll… President’s Education Excellence Award… Tri-Rivers Conference Academic All-District basketball… Tri-Rivers Academic All-Conference basketball, cross country… The Steve Schroeder Memorial Scholarship… The Community Foundation of Jackson County Scholarship… Student Council/MVR Blood Center Scholarship… Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation Scholarship… Rotary Club Scholarship… Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award
KOLBY KNAUTZ
School: Galena
College: Loras College
Athletic highlights: two letters football… two letters basketball… two letters baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.76 GPA… Presidential Academic Achievement Award… Illinois Principals Association Student Leadership Award… NUIC Academic Award… IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award… Galena Eagles Club Scholarship… Grant Fever River Conference Scholarship… Laurel Lawson Memorial Scholarship... Sandra Zink Memorial Scholarship… VFM Scholarship
ADAM KNEPPER
School: Cascade
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: four letters cross country… three letters track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… High Honor Roll… KWWL Best of Class… Academic Excellence Award… Silver Cord… Senior Scholar… John Phillips Sousa Award… Ohnward Bank Scholarship… Roy Kurt Memorial Scholarship… Tom Hoffman Memorial Scholarship… Joe Peiffer Memorial Scholarship… Fidelity Bank Scholarship… Cascade FFA Alumni Scholarship… Greg Vanderlugt Innovative Ag Scholarship, American Legion Scholarship… CHS Music Booster Scholarship
KYLE KONRARDY
School: Dubuque Senior
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer… two letters in football... Blue Grey All-American Kicker
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA… Academic All-State Football and Soccer… National Honor Society… Respect Retreat Leader… Charles Benjamin Pickard Scholarship
LOGAN KRUSER
School: Potosi
College: None… Electrical Apprentice
Athletic highlights: three letters football… three letters basketball… three letters baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA… Valedictorian… Gold Honor Corps… IWAA Scholar Award… FFA Scholarship… Gold Honor Athletic Boosters Scholarship
JACOB LANGE
School: East Dubuque
College: St. Ambrose
Athletic highlights: four letters golf… two letters basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.89 GPA… National Honor Society… High Honor Roll… Illinois State Scholar… Vesely Family Scholarship… Warrior Booster Club Scholarship… LEO Club
MATTHEW NACHTMAN
School: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: 3.85 GPA… National Honor Society… Academic All-State Football 2023… Academic All District football and track and Field 2022 & 2023… All-Academic wrestling 2021/2022 & 2022/2023… Volunteer at Care Initiatives Hospice… MercyOne High School Intern… Youth coach for track & field and football… United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award… Tom Danner Coaches Appreciation Award… Jack Burgmeier Second Effort Football Award
NATE LAWRENCE
School: Benton
College: Undecided
Athletic highlights: three letters in football… three letters in basketball… one letter in baseball… three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.77 GPA… Four years on Honor Roll
DAVID LI
School: Platteville
College: Columbia University
Athletic highlights: two letters cross country… two letters track
Academic/Community Service highlights: Academic Medallion… Agnes “Tip” Ziegert Endowed Scholarship… Key Club
CONNOR MAIERS
School: Western Dubuque
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters baseball… two letters football
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA… MVC All-Academic… Honor Roll
COLTON MCILRATH
School: Western Dubuque
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: two letters baseball… two letters basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.83 GPA… High Honor Roll
DREW MEYER
School: Western Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA
LEVI MEYER
School: Western Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.96 GPA
GRANT MISIAGBECKLER
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: two letters tennis… one letter cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.11 GPA… National Honor Society… AP Scholar… Honor Roll… All-Academic Mississippi Valley Conference…ISGAA Distinguished Academic Achievement… Iowa State University Forever Scholarship… Iowa State University Engineering Merit Scholarship
JONNY MUEHRING
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in baseball… two letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.2 GPA… National Honor Society… Bernie Saggau Award… Dennis Schroeder Endowment Scholarship… AP Scholarship… University of Iowa Accounting Dept. Scholarship… Merit Scholarship
JAKE MURPHY
School: Western Dubuque
College: Upper Iowa University
Athletic highlights: three letters football… two letters wrestling… two letters track…
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.79 GPA… Academic All-State… Honor Roll… Academic All-State Football… Booster Club Scholarship… Heisman Scholarship… UIU Trustee Scholarship… UIU Peacock Promise Scholarship
MAXWELL NADEAU
School: Cascade
College: John Carroll University
Athletic highlights: four letters cross country… three letters soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.958 GPA… High Honor Roll… Distinguished Fine Arts Award… Distinguished Social Studies Award
GAVIN O’BRIEN
School: Bellevue Marquette
College: Colorado School of Mines
Athletic highlights: four years soccer… two years track participation
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA… Larry Takes Scholarship… Student Council/Honor Society/Blood Center Scholarships… Student Council… National Honor Society… Spirit Club… Valedictorian
CAMERON O’DONNELL
School: Dubuque Senior
College: St. Louis University
Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis… two letters on golf… two letters in hockey
Academic/Community Service highlights: FAST Tutors Award… 4.16 GPA… Highest Honors… SLU Higher Purpose Gift Award… Vice President’s Scholarship… SLU Grant
ERASMUS OKEY
School: Cassville
College: UW-Whitewater
Athletic highlights: letters in football… basketball… baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Distinguished Honors… Valedictorian… AES Scholarship… WFF Scholarship… Spectrum Scholar Athlete… FFA Scholarship… Eckstein Scholarships… Wisconsin Football Foundation Scholar Athlete… FFA Member
REITER PATZNER
School: Bellevue Marquette
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer… two letters in track… one letter in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA… Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award… 2022 IAHSSCA Academic All-State Second Team… National Honor Society… High Honor Roll… Panther Achievement Award… American Legion Post 273 Scholarship… Student Council… Spirit Club
WILL PITZ
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters track… one letter basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.03 GPA… AP Scholar… Honor Roll… Cottingham & Butler Scholarship
SEAN PRY
School: Cascade
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: one letter soccer… one letter cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Des Moines Register Academic All-State… Iowa Communications Alliance Scholarship… Victory Ford Fueling Your Future Scholarship… Silver Cord Service
WILL QUINN
School: East Dubuque
College: Luther
Athletic highlights: four letters cross country … three letters track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… National Honor Society… IHSA Academic All-State… High Honor Roll… Illinois State Scholar… Jennifer Purdy Rotary Scholarship… Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Scholarship… Joseph Quinn Memorial Scholarship… American Legion Scholarship… ILMEA All-State Choir
SPENCER REA
School: Beckman Catholic
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: three letters cross country… one letter soccer
Academic/Community Service: 4.35 GPA… National Honor Society… President’s Award for Educational Excellence… Beckman Catholic Academic Letter… Northeast Iowa Community College Dual Credit…Iowa FFA Degree… Dubuque County Farm Bureau Scholarship… Ambassador Kenneth Quinn World Food Prize Scholarship… Three Rivers Farm Service Scholarship
BRYCE REESE
School: Southwestern
College: University of Dubuque
Athletic highlights: three letters football… three letters baseball… two letters basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA… National Honor Society… High Honor Roll… WIAA Scholar Athlete… National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Scholar Athlete… DAR Good Citizen Award… Dan Donovan Scholarship… Jason Gillen Memorial Scholarship… Kirsch Scholarship… Chandler Scholarship… Class President
SCHUYLER RIDENOUR
School: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: three letters soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99… Senior Scholar Award… George Eastman Young Leader Award… Honor Roll… Young Author Award… Iowa State University Forever Scholar Scholarship… Western Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club Scholarship… Acacia Leadership Scholarship
JASE REINKE
School: Cascade
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four years participation in basketball and baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.80 GPA… High Honor Roll… Clarence Griep Scholarship… First Presbyterium Church Scholarship… FBLA
AIDAN SAUL
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four varsity letters soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.09 GPA… National Honor Society… Mississippi Valley Academic All-Conference… University of Iowa Merit Scholarship… Hempstead Booster Club Scholarship
KAYDEN MICHAEL SINGH
School: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters tennis… two letters basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.81 GPA… AP Scholar… Mississippi Valley Conference All-Academic… Iowa Scholar Scholarship… AP Scholar Scholarship… Iowa Award Scholarship