The University of Iowa gave a glimpse of its potential starting lineup while welcoming star guard Jordan Bohannon back from offseason hip surgery.
Bohannon scored 3 points in just less than 15 minutes of play, and Jack Nunge and CJ Frederick combined for 29 points as the Hawkeyes routed Lindsey Wilson College, 96-58, in an exhibition game Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Bohannon was 1-for-3 from 3-point range and added a rebound and two assists while playing 14 minutes and 40 seconds for the Hawkeyes. Iowa announced in May that Bohannon would be out indefinitely following surgery, although coach Fran McCaffery was optimistic last month that the point guard from nearby Marion, Iowa, would return sooner than originally projected.
With the loss of guard Isaiah Moss to transfer and forward Tyler Cook to the NBA, McCaffery insert Nunge into the starting lineup at forward, and Fredrick at guard. Nunge finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. Fredrick added 18 points on 6 of 7 shooting, and two assists. Fredrick was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.
Joe Wieskamp scored a game-high 19 points for Iowa. Connor McCaffery started in Bohannon’s place and finished with three points, five rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Center Luka Garza added 18 points and freshman Patrick McCaffery led Iowa’s bench with 12 points.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Riley Till added two points, four rebounds and two assists for the Hawkeyes, who open the regular season on Friday at home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
Reece Brooks scored 18 points and Payton Cundiff had 15 to lead Lindsey Wilson.