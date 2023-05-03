Beckman Catholic has found the football coach it believes will lead the program back to the UNI-Dome.
Beckman on Tuesday announced the hiring of Cole Mather as the program next head coach as well as the school’s strength and conditioning coach.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Beckman Catholic has found the football coach it believes will lead the program back to the UNI-Dome.
Beckman on Tuesday announced the hiring of Cole Mather as the program next head coach as well as the school’s strength and conditioning coach.
Mark Atwater coached the Trailblazers football team the last five seasons, posting a 30-17 record with two playoff appearances, including a trip to the state semifinals in 2021.
Mather comes to Beckman from Wapsie Valley, where he was on staff the last eight seasons. The Warriors qualified for the postseason six times in Mather’s eight seasons on staff.
Beckman has qualified for the playoffs 16 times since 1996, but has just the two postseason bids since a string of eight straight appearances ended in 2016. The Blazers also reached the state semifinals in 2011, 2012 and 2014.
“I am extremely excited to join the Beckman Catholic family,” Mather said in a statement. “There are many rich traditions at Beckman, and I am grateful to now be a part of them. I am committed to helping students and athletes become the best version of themselves through academics and sports. I am excited to start building relationships with everyone in the community.”
Mather is certified as a USA Weightlifting Sports Performance Coach.
“We are pleased to have Cole joining us as a member of the Beckman Catholic staff,” Beckman principal Marcel Kielkucki said in a statement. “Cole brings great passion and enthusiasm and we look forward to having him working with our students both in the classroom and on the field to strive for spiritual, academic, and physical excellence.”
Beckman is coming off a 4-4 season in which it lost four of its final five games and just missed the playoffs.
Beckman will compete in Iowa Class 1A District 5 this season with rival Cascade, West Branch, Durant, Iowa City Regina and Wilton. The Blazers open the season Aug. 25 at home against Waterloo Columbus.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.