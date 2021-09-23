ASBURY, Iowa — Dubuque Wahlert’s Will Coohey did not have the look of the leader as he walked off the 18th green on Wednesday.
The back nine beat him up a little bit — as it did everyone.
The front, however, was all his.
Coohey fired a 5-over-par 77 to earn medalist honors after the first day of the City Meet at The Meadows Golf Club. His teammate, Alex Link (79), was the runner-up, with Roan Martineau (80) and Patrick Fitzgerald (83) closing out the scoring for the Golden Eagles.
Wahlert (319) posted four of the top five scores on the day and holds a commanding lead over Dubuque Hempstead (346) and Dubuque Senior (349) heading into next Thursday’s final round at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Western Dubuque was unable to compete on Wednesday, but will participate in next week’s final round.
“After the front nine, I was really playing well,” Coohey said. “Everything seemed to be going the right way and then the back nine came, the wind picked up a little bit and I didn’t adjust to it as I needed to. The front nine went a lot better than the back, but I’m just happy that I came out on top.”
Coohey used an early birdie on the par-4 No. 2 to set the tone for a consistent, even-par 36 on the front-nine holes. He was the only to shoot par or better through the first nine.
“Off the tee was awesome,” he said. “I was striking the ball as well as I could, just the putts weren’t dropping today at all.”
Coohey’s 41 on the back nine tied for the best score of the day as the winds wreaked havoc on the field.
The junior said he was proud of his team for playing through the tough conditions.
“I’m proud of the guys for sticking with it, especially with the conditions,” he said. “It wasn’t easy out there with that wind.”
As the leaderboard reflects, Wahlert coach Eric Mueller was most happy with his team’s consistency, not only Wednesday, but all season.
“Overall, we have been super consistent all year,” he said. “We are just not quite to where we need to be yet, but we’re very consistent. Hopefully, in the next two weeks, we will be able to go a little bit lower yet, but I’m happy with the ‘W’ today.”
Hempstead was paced by three players with rounds in the 80’s, led by Nathan Kaesbauer’s 83. Wil Sigwarth was right behind him with an 84, Cole Ramler fired an 87, and Joey Swenson closed out the Mustang scoring with a 92.
Nate Obbink continued his hot play, as he led Senior with a round of 80. Ryan Uthe (87), Gabe Lahey (89), Owen King (91), and Aydan Lyons (91) all posted scores for the Rams.
Mueller not only hopes to bring home Wahlert’s second straight city meet title next Thursday, but would like his team to prepare for districts the following Monday at Thunder Hills.
“Obviously, it would be nice to win that, but hopefully we can have some pretty low scores,” he said. “That would be a huge confidence booster heading into districts that Monday.”