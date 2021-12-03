HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The River Ridge Timberwolves used a 17-2 run that extended from the end of the first half into the opening minutes of the second to run away with a 74-50 win over Southwestern on Thursday night.
The Wolves (3-0) were led by junior Braden Crubel with 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting, just days after suffering a serious ankle sprain.
“Our trainer did a great job getting Braden ready to play tonight, and he was able to do some great things for us,” said River Ridge coach Tom Neises, who earned his 400th career win in the season opener against Fennimore.
Crubel went 4-for-6 from 3-point range, while the Wolves as a team shot 46 percent from behind the arc. The Wolves shot 59 percent from the field in the second half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and did a better job of moving the ball and getting guys open,” Crubel said. “Our defense was also much better in the second half.”
The Wolves held Southwestern to 25% shooting from the field in the second half.
“We got things rolling there at the end of the first half, and I was very pleased with how that continued into the second half,” Neises said. “I was very impressed with their play in the second half, and I’m excited to watch this team continue to improve.”
Southwestern (0-2) led, 23-21, in the first half following a 3-pointer from senior Peerson Kephart and again at 25-23 with a Nate Reiff basket, but the Wolves would end the half on a 10-0 run including a steal and last-second 3-pointer from senior Logan Drone to give River Ridge a 33-25 lead.
“We were able to use our aggressive defense to get a couple steals there at the end and those resulted in easy baskets for us,” Crubel said. “To have the momentum going into the second half helped us stay hot in the second.”
David Nies had 15 points, while Drone added 13.
“Our team has a lot of offensive weapons, and that can make us a tough team to defend,” Nies said. “We play together really well, and have great balance.”
After taking a 13-point lead to start the second half on baskets from Crubel and Nies, the Wildcats pulled to within seven after back-to-back 3s from Kephart and Reiff. That would be as close as Southwestern would get.
“These guys like to be challenged, and Southwestern’s height provided us with a lot of challenges,” Neises said. “I thought we did a great job of battling in the paint and being aggressive all game long. They played really well tonight.”
Kephart led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Reiff added 11.